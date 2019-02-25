Home Entertainment Hindi

Rishi, Neetu congratulate 'Kapoor & Sons' make-up artist for Oscar win

This was Cannom's 10th nomination and fourth competitive win, having previously collected Oscars for "The Curious Case of Benjamin Button", "Mrs. Doubtfire" and "Dracula".

Published: 25th February 2019 06:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2019 06:29 PM   |  A+A-

Rishi_Kapoor_makeup

Rishi Kapoor with Oscar-winning make up artist Greg Cannom. (Photo | Rishi Kapoor Twitter)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Rishi Kapoor and his wife Neetu Kapoor has wished international make-up artist Greg Cannom for winning his fourth Oscar award at the 91st Academy Awards. Cannom was behind the transformation Rishi Kapoor in "Kapoor & Sons".

READ HERE | Oscars 2019: Full list of winners 

Cannom won the award for transforming Hollywood star Christian Bale into former Vice President Dick Cheney in "Vice" at the event.

Rishi on Monday tweeted a photograph of himself along with Cannom and captioned it: "Congratulations Greg Cannom for your fourth Oscar for the film 'Vice'. You did 'Kapoor & Sons' with me. Bravo."

The 66-year-old actor then shared a look of his from the film and shared that the transformation took five hours daily.

Neetu wrote: "Congratulations Greg Cannom for your fourth Oscar."

This was Cannom's 10th nomination and fourth competitive win, having previously collected Oscars for "The Curious Case of Benjamin Button", "Mrs. Doubtfire" and "Dracula", reports hollywoodreporter.com.

In 2005, Cannom received a Technical Achievement Award from the Academy for development of a special modified silicone material used in makeup.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Oscars 2019 Greg Cannom Kapoor & Sons

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo | AP)
Surgical Strike 2: Pak Foreign Minister on what happened at Balakot
Surgical Strike 2.0: This is what Balakot residents have to say
Gallery
Joining the 5G-enabled smartphone bandwagon, Chinese technology giant Huawei on Sunday unveiled its first 5G foldable phone at USD 2,607 (1.85 lakh (Photo | Twitter)
IN PICS | Huawei unveils Mate X 5G-enabled foldable phone priced at Rs 1.85 lakh
The fashion on display at the Oscars this year saw everything from a 128.54 carat Tiffany diamond to a dress made of 42 pounds of gold. If there is one thing that stood out, it was the explosion of pink on the red carpet. And bling. Lots of bling! Check o
Oscars 2019 red carpet fashion: Our favourite looks from a night of pink and bling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp