Abhishek Kapoor’s next titled 'Sharaabi'

Abhishek’s last film, Kedarnath, was a box-office success despite courting controversy in Uttarakhand.

Published: 26th February 2019 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2019 10:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Director Abhishek Kapoor’s next will be a dark comedy about a dysfunctional alcoholic. Titled Sharaabi, the film will be co-produced by Guy In The Sky Pictures and T-Series.

The casting process is currently underway. Abhishek’s last film, Kedarnath, was a box-office success despite courting controversy in Uttarakhand.

Producer Bhushan Kumar said, “Over the years, Abhishek Kapoor has come to be synonymous with strong content and well-crafted films all of which have spelled success at the box office. T-Series looks forward to backing his vision and presenting audiences with a wholesome entertainer.”

Talking about the film, Abhishek said, “Bhushanji and I have been talking of collaborating for quite some time now. We wanted it to be special. Sharaabi is the right concoction of comedy, drama and music to build this association.”

Speaking about the casting of Sharaabi, Pragya Kapoor, who heads Guy In The Sky Pictures, said, “We are currently in talks for the casting but it’s too soon to talk about it.”

