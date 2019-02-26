Home Entertainment Hindi

Bike stunts in 'Junglee' were risky: Vidyut Jammwal

Junglee is directed by American filmmaker Charles “Chuck” Russell (of Eraser, The Scorpion King fame) and produced by Priti Shahani under her banner Junglee Pictures.

Actor VIdyut Jammwal in a still from Junglee

By Express News Service

First pictures of Vidyut Jammwal from his upcoming action-adventure film, Junglee, have arrived. The action-hero is seen performing intense bike stunts on his own, which form a major sequence in the thrill-heavy film. Junglee is directed by American filmmaker Charles “Chuck” Russell (of Eraser, The Scorpion King fame) and produced by Priti Shahani under her banner Junglee Pictures.

Speaking about the film, Vidyut said, “When Chuck narrated the sequence to me, I was ecstatic, because this way biking was another skill I would get to acquire. I knew I had to do it. We went through an intensive training before shooting the sequence with a team of Hollywood bike directors.”

In the film, Vidyut essays the role of a vet who discovers an elephant poaching racket and traces it down to Thailand.

On performing the bike stunts across the wetlands of the tropical country, the actor added, “The dirt bike has more power, and is quicker than regular bikes. We first learnt about the terrain, and then rode the bike through water and river beds. It was strenuous, and particularly risky to ride on wet roads. I had to be careful of the animals around me as well.

I took 15 rounds of the terrain before being confident enough to shoot.” Junglee is slated to release on April 5, 2019.

Vidyut will also be seen in the upcoming action-thriller Commando 3.

