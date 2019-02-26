Home Entertainment Hindi

Indian films will not release in Pakistan: Imran government after Balakot air strikes

The country's information and broadcasting minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said the country's film exhibitors association will be boycotting the Indian films.

cinema hall, theatre, theater, film screen

For representational purposes

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan government on Tuesday said no film from India will release in the country as it has called for a ban on Indian content after the Indian air force destroyed a terror training camp in Balakot.

He also said that he has instructed the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) to crack down on "made-in-India advertisements".

"Cinema Exhibitors Association has boycotted Indian content, no Indian movie will be released in Pakistan. Also, have instructed PEMRA to act against Made in India Advertisements. #PakistanTayarHai" Hussain tweeted.

The minister's comments came on a day when India bombed and destroyed Jaish-e-Mohammed's (JeM) biggest training camp in Balakot in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, about 80-km from the Line of Control (LoC).

The bombing resulted in killing of a "very large number" of terrorists, trainers and senior commanders, officials said in New Delhi.

The air strikes came 12 days after the JeM carried out a suicide attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district that killed 40 CRPF soldiers.

In the wake of the terror attack, the makers of films such as "Total Dhamaal", "Luka Chuppi", "Arjun Patiala", "Notebook" and "Kabir Singh" had announced that they will not be screening their movies the neighbouring country.

Sushma Swaraj. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Pakistan Prime Minsiter Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Two persons died after a Mi-17 transport chopper crashed on Wednesday in Budgam district, officials said. (Photo | AFP)
