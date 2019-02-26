'Mess with the best, die like the rest': Film fraternity lauds IAF's Balakot offensive on Twitter

By Online Desk

Indian film actors on Tuesday were no short of praise and fervour of the Indian Air Force, who bombed a major terrorist camp situated deep inside Pakistan, reportedly killing over 300 terrorists and their trainers.

Superstars of various languages hailed the IAF pilots on Twitter for successfully carrying out the mission which is considered to be India's retaliation to Pulwama suicide bomb attack on February 14, in which 40 CRPF jawans had lost their lives.

Tamil superstars Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, Bollywood sensations Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkumar Rao, Preity Zinta were among the celebrities who tweeted out soon after the news of the air strike broke.

However, it was a Tweet by Bollywood star Ajay Devgn that was well received by Indian users. "Mess with the best, die like the rest. Salute #IndianAirForce." - the Singham-star wrote, tagging the handle of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The tweet has so far garnered over 95k likes and 19k retweets.

Mess with the best, die like the rest. Salute #IndianAirForce.@narendramodi. — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) 26 February 2019

Preity Zinta eternalised Zaara Khan a Pakistani girl who falls in love with an Indian fighter pilot in the 2004 Bollywood drama "Veer-Zaara." The co-owner of Kings XI Punjab was in full praise of the IAF for the valour.

Killing a terrorist today saves many many innocent lives tomorrow I salute the #IndianAirforce for making this possible by destroying the terror camps across the border. सौ सोनार की एक लोहार की #JaiHind #BharatMataKiJai #IndiaStrikesBack — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) 26 February 2019

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth too, was quick to respond. "BRAVO INDIA," he tweeted along with the emoticon of the Indian tricolour.

BRAVO INDIA — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) 26 February 2019

Rajini's colleague from Kollywood Kamal Haasan, who recently entered politics by launching his own political party Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) tweeted that the country is proud of the fighter pilots' heroics. "Our 12 return safely home after wreaking havoc on terrorist camps in Pakistan. India is proud of its heroes. I salute their valour," his tweet read.

Our 12 return safely home after wreaking havoc on terrorist camps in Pakistan. India is proud of its heroes. I salute their valour. — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) 26 February 2019

"Trapped" and "Newton" fame Rajkumar Rao hailed the offensive against the "elements that pose a threat to our country and humanity."

Saluting our #IndianAirForce for carrying out this strike against terror elements that pose a threat to our country and humanity. Jai hind! #IndiaStrikesBack — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) 26 February 2019

Telugu action hero Mahesh Babu was short and crisp in his message. "Extremely proud of our #IndianAirForce. Salutes to the brave pilots of IAF," he wrote.

Extremely proud of our #IndianAirForce. Salutes to the brave pilots of IAF — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) 26 February 2019

SS Rajamouli, the director of the "Baahubali" series tweeted:

Bollywood youth icon Sidharth Malhotra's tweet had words in both English and Hindi:

Very proud of the #IndianAirForce. We salute our brave pilots ! जय हिन्द ! जय भारत ! #Respect — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) 26 February 2019

This is what Abhishek Bachchan had to say about the strike:

नमस्कार करते हैं। — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) 26 February 2019

Sanjay Dutt thanked the force for their "indomitable spirit" in keeping the country safe.

Salute to the #IndianAirForce for their indomitable spirit in keeping our country safe! Let us all pray for their safety. Jai Hind — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) 26 February 2019

Akshay Kumar, whose upcoming project "Kesari" re-narrates the story of Indian soldiers' bravery during the Battle of Saragarhi in 1897, showered praise on the air force.

Proud of our #IndianAirForce fighters for destroying terror camps. अंदर घुस के मारो ! Quiet no more! #IndiaStrikesBack — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) 26 February 2019

"Fight fire with fire" is what Emraan Hashmi had to say on the offensive beyond the LOC. His tweet read: