'Mess with the best, die like the rest': Film fraternity lauds IAF's Balakot offensive on Twitter

Superstars of various languages hailed the IAF pilots on Twitter for successfully carrying out the mission which is considered to be India's retaliation to Pulwama suicide bomb attack.

Published: 26th February 2019 07:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2019 07:31 PM   |  A+A-

Indian cine actors

Many film stars hailed the IAF for carrying out an attack on a major terrorist base in Pakistan's Balakot (File Images)

By Online Desk

Indian film actors on Tuesday were no short of praise and fervour of the Indian Air Force, who bombed a major terrorist camp situated deep inside Pakistan, reportedly killing over 300 terrorists and their trainers.

Superstars of various languages hailed the IAF pilots on Twitter for successfully carrying out the mission which is considered to be India's retaliation to Pulwama suicide bomb attack on February 14, in which 40 CRPF jawans had lost their lives.

ALSO READ | 'How's the josh?' ask netizens, salute IAF after surgical strikes 2.0

Tamil superstars Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, Bollywood sensations Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkumar Rao, Preity Zinta were among the celebrities who tweeted out soon after the news of the air strike broke.

However, it was a Tweet by Bollywood star Ajay Devgn that was well received by Indian users. "Mess with the best, die like the rest. Salute #IndianAirForce." - the Singham-star wrote, tagging the handle of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The tweet has so far garnered over 95k likes and 19k retweets.

Preity Zinta eternalised Zaara Khan a Pakistani girl who falls in love with an Indian fighter pilot in the 2004 Bollywood drama "Veer-Zaara." The co-owner of Kings XI Punjab was in full praise of the IAF for the valour.

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth too, was quick to respond. "BRAVO INDIA," he tweeted along with the emoticon of the Indian tricolour.

Rajini's colleague from Kollywood Kamal Haasan, who recently entered politics by launching his own political party Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) tweeted that the country is proud of the fighter pilots' heroics. "Our 12 return safely home after wreaking havoc on terrorist camps in Pakistan. India is proud of its heroes. I salute their valour," his tweet read.

"Trapped" and "Newton" fame Rajkumar Rao hailed the offensive against the "elements that pose a threat to our country and humanity."

Telugu action hero Mahesh Babu was short and crisp in his message. "Extremely proud of our #IndianAirForce. Salutes to the brave pilots of IAF," he wrote.

SS Rajamouli, the director of the "Baahubali" series tweeted:

Bollywood youth icon Sidharth Malhotra's tweet had words in both English and Hindi:

This is what Abhishek Bachchan had to say about the strike:

Sanjay Dutt thanked the force for their "indomitable spirit" in keeping the country safe.

Akshay Kumar, whose upcoming project "Kesari" re-narrates the story of Indian soldiers' bravery during the Battle of Saragarhi in 1897, showered praise on the air force.

"Fight fire with fire" is what Emraan Hashmi had to say on the offensive beyond the LOC. His tweet read:

