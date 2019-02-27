Home Entertainment Hindi

Abhishek Kapoor’s next titled 'Sharaabi'

Abhishek Kapoor’s last film, Kedarnath, was a box-office success despite courting controversy in Uttarakhand.

Published: 27th February 2019 02:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2019 12:13 PM   |  A+A-

Abhishek Kapoor

Filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor (Photo | Abhishek Kapoor Instagram)

By Express News Service

Director Abhishek Kapoor’s next will be a dark comedy about a dysfunctional alcoholic. Titled Sharaabi, the film will be co-produced by Guy In The Sky Pictures and T-Series. The casting process is currently underway and a known face is expected to play the lead. Abhishek’s last film, Kedarnath, was a box-office success despite courting controversy in Uttarakhand.

Producer Bhushan Kumar said, “Over the years, Abhishek Kapoor has come to be synonymous with strong content and well-crafted films all of which have spelled success at the box office. T-Series looks forward to backing his vision and presenting audiences with a wholesome entertainer.”

ALSO READ: 'Kedarnath' made to bring healing, not blasphemy, says Abhishek Kapoor

Abhishek shared, “Bhushanji and I have been talking of collaborating for quite some time now. We wanted it to be special. Sharaabi will be the right concoction of comedy, drama and music to build this association.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Abhishek Kapoor Sharaabi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sushma Swaraj. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Sushma Swaraj raises Pulwama concerns with Chinese counterpart Wang Yi
Pakistan Prime Minsiter Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)
Imran Khan says Pak capable of crossing borders and taking military action in Indian territory
Gallery
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
Two persons died after a Mi-17 transport chopper crashed on Wednesday in Budgam district, officials said. (Photo | AFP)
IAF helicopter crashes in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp