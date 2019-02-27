Abhishek Kapoor’s next titled 'Sharaabi'

By Express News Service

Director Abhishek Kapoor’s next will be a dark comedy about a dysfunctional alcoholic. Titled Sharaabi, the film will be co-produced by Guy In The Sky Pictures and T-Series. The casting process is currently underway and a known face is expected to play the lead. Abhishek’s last film, Kedarnath, was a box-office success despite courting controversy in Uttarakhand.

Producer Bhushan Kumar said, “Over the years, Abhishek Kapoor has come to be synonymous with strong content and well-crafted films all of which have spelled success at the box office. T-Series looks forward to backing his vision and presenting audiences with a wholesome entertainer.”

Abhishek shared, “Bhushanji and I have been talking of collaborating for quite some time now. We wanted it to be special. Sharaabi will be the right concoction of comedy, drama and music to build this association.”