Home Entertainment Hindi

Malvika Raaj to star opposite Rinzing Denzongpa in 'Squad'

'Squad' is directed by Jyoti Kapur Das, who made her directorial debut with the popular short films, Chutney and Plus Minus.

Published: 27th February 2019 02:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2019 01:04 PM   |  A+A-

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham-fame Malvika Raaj

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham-fame Malvika Raaj

By Express News Service

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham-fame Malvika Raaj will play the female lead in the upcoming action film, Squad, which marks the debut of Danny Denzogpa’s son, Rinzing. Best known for her portrayal of Kareena Kapoor’s younger version in the 2001 Karan Johar-directorial, she was last seen in the Telugu film Jayadev. Malvika is the granddaughter of Bollywood actor Jagdish Raaj.

Produced by Nilesh Sahay, Squad is directed by Jyoti Kapur Das, who made her directorial debut with the popular short films, Chutney and Plus Minus.

The action-thriller is expected to go on floors in April in Mumbai, followed by a longer schedule in Budapest. The action sequences will be directed by Australian stunt coordinator Kier Beck, known for his work on Mad Max: Fury Road, Casino Royale and San Andreas.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rinzing Denzongpa Malvika Raaj Squad Squad film Squad movie

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sushma Swaraj. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Sushma Swaraj raises Pulwama concerns with Chinese counterpart Wang Yi
Pakistan Prime Minsiter Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)
Imran Khan says Pak capable of crossing borders and taking military action in Indian territory
Gallery
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
Two persons died after a Mi-17 transport chopper crashed on Wednesday in Budgam district, officials said. (Photo | AFP)
IAF helicopter crashes in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp