Malvika Raaj to star opposite Rinzing Denzongpa in 'Squad'

By Express News Service

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham-fame Malvika Raaj will play the female lead in the upcoming action film, Squad, which marks the debut of Danny Denzogpa’s son, Rinzing. Best known for her portrayal of Kareena Kapoor’s younger version in the 2001 Karan Johar-directorial, she was last seen in the Telugu film Jayadev. Malvika is the granddaughter of Bollywood actor Jagdish Raaj.

Produced by Nilesh Sahay, Squad is directed by Jyoti Kapur Das, who made her directorial debut with the popular short films, Chutney and Plus Minus.

The action-thriller is expected to go on floors in April in Mumbai, followed by a longer schedule in Budapest. The action sequences will be directed by Australian stunt coordinator Kier Beck, known for his work on Mad Max: Fury Road, Casino Royale and San Andreas.