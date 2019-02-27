Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas in India

Home Entertainment Hindi

Priyanka Chopra is in the capital city for an endorsement-related event, and she will fly to Mumbai on Thursday.

Priyanka Chopra

Actress Priyanka Chopra and her singer husband Nick Jonas (Photo | Priyanka Chopra Instagram)

NEW DELHI: Actress Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas landed here on Wednesday morning. She says it's "good to be back".

"Best travel buddy ever... Hello Delhi, so good to be back," Priyanka posted on social media with a selfie featuring herself with Nick.

According to a source in the know, Priyanka is in the capital city for an endorsement-related event, and she will fly to Mumbai on Thursday. There, she will shoot the last leg of "The Sky Is Pink".

The couple turned heads at the Oscars after-party in Los Angeles, as Priyanka was dressed in a black shimmer dress, while Nick sported a blue suit.

