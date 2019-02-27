Home Entertainment Hindi

Rajendra Gupta, Yatin Karyekar join 'PM Narendra Modi'

Yatin Karyekar will be seen as RSS founder and Narendra Modi’s political mentor, Lakshman Rao Inamdar.

Published: 27th February 2019 02:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2019 11:59 AM   |  A+A-

A still from Vivek Oberoi-starrer 'PM Narendra Modi'.

A still from Vivek Oberoi-starrer 'PM Narendra Modi'. (Photo | Vivek Oberoi Twitter)

By Express News Service

The cast of Omung Kumar’s PM Narendra Modi is getting bigger by the day. After Vivek Oberoi, Boman Irani, Manoj Joshi and Zarina Wahab, actors Rajendra Gupta and Yatin Karyekar have joined the upcoming biopic.

While Rajendra will be playing the role of Narendra Modi’s father, Damodardas Mulchand Modi, Yatin will be seen as RSS founder and Modi’s political mentor, Lakshman Rao Inamdar. Both actors have begun shooting for their parts in Ahmedabad.

ALSO READ: PM Modi biopic first-look poster out, Vivek Oberoi in 'role of a lifetime'

“I feel extremely honoured to play the role of role of Mr Narendra Modi’s father. This role is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for me. I was overwhelmed when Sandip Ssingh offered me the role,” says Rajendra.

Yatin adds, “I am extremely happy and proud to be associated with a film of this stature. I can’t wait for the film to come out and receive its due. The shoot of this film has been one of the most memorable in my life.”

