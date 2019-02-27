Stage shows help me connect with audiences: Sunanda Sharma

Rajkumari Sharma Tankha By

Express News Service

It was all luck, or perhaps destiny was playing its role. The year was 2016, she had just finished her exams and was idling away her time. Then out of anything she sang a Punjabi song, Suchcha Soorma, and uploaded it on Facebook. To her surprise, the song became a huge hit on social media. This, in turn, set Sunanda Sharma, on her path — that of becoming a singer.

“Though I actively participated in extra-curricular activities all through my school and college years, I never thought I’ll become a singer one day. Singing was always a hobby for me. But destiny had other plans, for me,” says Amritsar-born Sunanda, now settled in Mohali, Chandigarh.​

“After Suchcha Soorma, many music composers from Punjabi music industry called me to sing for them, and since I enjoyed singing, I went ahead with the flow,” she adds. Soon, local media lapped up this young and promising singer with a melodious voice and she became a name to reckon with. “I had it relatively easy since my parents supported me fully,” she says. Her next two Punjabi songs, Billi Aakh and Patakkhe, too became huge hits. And there has been no looking back ever since.

She then got in touch with Pushpindar Dhaliwal at Amar Audio in Ludhiana and now works exclusively with him. Last year, Sunanda forayed into Hindi film industry with the song Tere Naal Nachna that she sang with Badshah for the film Nawabzaade. “This song got 160 million hits on Youtube,” says an elated Sunanda. The forthcoming Kartik-Kriti-starrer Luka Chupi also has a track Poster Lagvado sung by her along with Mika.

Besides playback singing, Sunanda also does stage shows. She has performed all over India and abroad, in Canada, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, England and Dubai. But one thing that bothers her a lot is that she didn’t learn singing. “Had I known I would become a singer one day I would have gained some knowledge in the field,” she says adding she compensates her lack of knowledge by learning now, taking classes, whenever she can.

So what does she love more, playback singing or stage performances? “Stage shows, since they give me a chance to connect with the audiences. The feedback you get in a live show really peps you up,” she says, adding, “I love meeting people as I get to learn so many things from them.

”Two of her favourite singers are Gurdas Maan and Noorjahan but ask her who inspires her the most and pat comes the reply, “I am not inspired by any particular person. I am inspired by every single individual who has something good in him/ her that I can imbibe.”Other than singing, Sunanda loves cooking. “I love making different kinds of Indian food, but only vegetarian,” she says.

