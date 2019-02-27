'Udaan' helped industry have faith in my acting, says Rajat Barmecha

By IANS

MUMBAI: "Udaan" actor Rajat Barmecha, who is gaining visibility on the web entertainment space with the show "Hey Prabhu", says the success of his debut film helped the film fraternity develop faith in his acting talent.

Rajat told IANS here: "I think because of such a beautiful film like 'Udaan' people have faith in me that I can act. But then I was pretty young. That time obviously nobody would cast me in a mainstream film. Most of the offers that I got were similar...because I think once a film is successful, people tend to take it as a formula in the business and try to make similar films."

"So, for a few years, I just kept saying no to those offers. Finally, the web scene started booming and offers started pouring in... I am really in a happy space now," added the actor, who has appeared in web series like "Girl In The Cities", "Love, Lust and Confusion" earlier.

Asked if the lack of imagination of a filmmaker limits opportunities for an actor, Rajat said: "I should not be commenting on casting, but yes, actors become a face of a show because we are the connecting point between the imagination of the writer who creates the character and the audience who is watching the story. How they are imagining me to fit into a character is really up to the filmmaker or casting director."

The web series "Hey Prabhu" is streaming on MX Player. Rajat plays the protagonist in it.

He says his character Tarun Prabhu "lives in irony".

"On the virtual world, he is a social media star with thousands of followers and he is an influence there. While on social media, the world believes that he is living a dream life, in reality, his seniors in office give him a hard time.

"His parents are dancing on his head while girls are dreaming about him watching his social media feed. Prabhu is having a nightmare as his sex life is messed up because of his erection dysfunction issue," said the 29-year-old actor.