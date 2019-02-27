Home Entertainment Hindi

'Udaan' helped industry have faith in my acting, says Rajat Barmecha

'Udaan' actor Rajat Barmecha says the success of his debut film helped the film fraternity develop faith in his acting talent.

Published: 27th February 2019 06:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2019 06:52 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Rajat Barmecha

Actor Rajat Barmecha (Photo | Rajat Barmecha Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: "Udaan" actor Rajat Barmecha, who is gaining visibility on the web entertainment space with the show "Hey Prabhu", says the success of his debut film helped the film fraternity develop faith in his acting talent.

Rajat told IANS here: "I think because of such a beautiful film like 'Udaan' people have faith in me that I can act. But then I was pretty young. That time obviously nobody would cast me in a mainstream film. Most of the offers that I got were similar...because I think once a film is successful, people tend to take it as a formula in the business and try to make similar films."

"So, for a few years, I just kept saying no to those offers. Finally, the web scene started booming and offers started pouring in... I am really in a happy space now," added the actor, who has appeared in web series like "Girl In The Cities", "Love, Lust and Confusion" earlier.

ALSO READ: It's not about fame, money for 'Girl In The City' actor Rajat Barmecha

Asked if the lack of imagination of a filmmaker limits opportunities for an actor, Rajat said: "I should not be commenting on casting, but yes, actors become a face of a show because we are the connecting point between the imagination of the writer who creates the character and the audience who is watching the story. How they are imagining me to fit into a character is really up to the filmmaker or casting director."

The web series "Hey Prabhu" is streaming on MX Player. Rajat plays the protagonist in it.

He says his character Tarun Prabhu "lives in irony".

"On the virtual world, he is a social media star with thousands of followers and he is an influence there. While on social media, the world believes that he is living a dream life, in reality, his seniors in office give him a hard time.

"His parents are dancing on his head while girls are dreaming about him watching his social media feed. Prabhu is having a nightmare as his sex life is messed up because of his erection dysfunction issue," said the 29-year-old actor.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Udaan Rajat Barmecha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Extremely happy that Wing Commander Abhinandan will be back - IAF
Pakistan PM Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)
Sending Indian pilot home as a peace gesture, Imran Khan says
Gallery
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
Two persons died after a Mi-17 transport chopper crashed on Wednesday in Budgam district, officials said. (Photo | AFP)
IAF helicopter crashes in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp