India-Pakistan standoff: Uri done, Bollywood filmmakers rush to register Balakot, Pulwama

By the evening of February 26, the day IAF launched a pre-emptive attack in Pakistan, at least five production houses rushed to the Motion Pictures’ Producers’ body to lock their movie titles

Published: 28th February 2019 08:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2019 08:41 PM

Vicky Kaushal in Uri.

Vicky Kaushal in Uri.

By Online Desk

Bollywood sells nationalism and it leaves no stone unturned to capitalise on it.

After "URI", a film, inspired by the 2016 surgical strike bagged 235 crores at the box office, Bollywood producers in the past week quickly queued up to register film titles such as 'Pulwama', 'Balakot', 'Surgical strike 2.0'.

This comes in the wake of the attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama where a Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist killed more than 40 CRPF men by ramming his explosive-laden vehicle into a bus carrying the jawans and subsequent standoff between India and Pakistan.

By the evening of February 26, the day 12 Mirage-2000 aircraft launched a pre-emptive attack on the terrorists in Pakistan, at least five production houses rushed to the Indian Motion Pictures’ Producers’ Association (IMMPA) in Mumbai to lock their film titles, HuffPost reported.

On February 14, following the attacks at Pulwama, movie producers rushed to get their titles registered. 

According to data provided by trade magazine 'Complete Cinema', the titles registered on the day was Pulwama Pulwama: The Surgical Strike, War Room, Hindustan Hamara Hai, Pulwama Terror Attack, The Attacks of Pulwama, With Love, From India, and ATS - One Man Show. 

The association on the following day confirmed that there had been numerous applications, even from big production houses such as T-series, to seal titles related to the recent developments. As per the guidelines, to register a title, a production house needs to a form and pay a sum of Rs 250 along with 18 per cent GST.

TAGS
Pulwama Terror Attack Balakot attack surgical strike Payback for Pulwama Bollywood Uri nationalism

