Sridevi’s 'MOM' gets China release

Directed by Ravi Udyawar, MOM features Sridevi in the role of a biology teacher who avenges the brutal rape of her teenage stepdaughter.

Published: 28th February 2019 10:41 AM

A still from the film

By Express News Service

Late actor Sridevi’s last film, MOM, is set to be released in China on March 22. The revenge thriller was earlier released in 39 regions around the world including Poland, Czech Republic, Russia, UAE, UK, USA, and Singapore.

Directed by Ravi Udyawar, MOM features Sridevi in the role of a biology teacher who avenges the brutal rape of her teenage stepdaughter. The film marked her 300th on-screen appearance, and later won the actor a posthumous National Award. AR Rahman also won a National Award for the music of MOM.
Sridevi passed away on February 24, 2018 in Dubai while attending a family wedding. Her last Malayalam project, Sree Sree Devaraagam, was shelved due to her death. She made a cameo appearance in the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Zero, which was released posthumously.

Speaking about the MOM’s China release, Boney Kapoor said, “MOM is a film that has connected with both, mothers and audiences, from every region. This is Sri’s last film and our aim is to tell this beautiful story and showcase her most remembered last film to as many people as possible.”

