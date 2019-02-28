Home Entertainment Hindi

Varun Sharma to make digital debut with 'Bollywood Bazzinga'

Varun Sharma will be making his digital debut in upcoming web show, Bollywood Bazzinga.

Published: 28th February 2019 10:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2019 10:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

 

Varun Sharma

Varun Sharma will be making his digital debut in upcoming web show, 'Bollywood Bazzinga'. The actor-comedian will be seen hosting Bollywood-themed quizzes on the show, which will stream on MX Player.

“The show will test your Bollywood IQ. It’s snackable, fun and will keep you on your toes throughout. The special guests (will) add a little more entertainment. You must watch to know what I’m talking about,” the actor said.

Varun rose to fame playing the clairvoyant slacker ‘Choocha’ in Fukrey (2013) and Fukrey Returns (2017). His last appearance was alongside Govinda in the comedy film, FryDay.

The actor’s upcoming releases include Rooh-Afza, Arjun Patiala and Chhichhore. He is also shooting for an untitled film with Sonakshi Sinha in Punjab.

