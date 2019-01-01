Home Entertainment Hindi

2018: Bengali cinema offered a varied bouquet of films despite competition

'Guptodhoner Sondhane', a treasure-chase adventure on a new breed of sleuths - Sona da, Abir and Jhinuk - went on to become a superhit with its fresh story.

Published: 01st January 2019 09:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2019 09:52 PM   |  A+A-

Uma_bengali_film

A still from Srijit Mukherjee's 'Uma', a runaway hit in 2018. (Screengrab)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Bengali cinema had a decent 2018 by offering a varied diet of adventure thrillers, sleuth films and dramas, which did great business at the box office despite the competition from Bollywood films.

The year began on a great note with the release of 'Asche Abar Shabor' that marked the return of the much loved fictional sleuth Shabor Dasgupta, aka, the versatile Saswata Chatterjee and his team.

A gripping story of gruesome crime, the third installment of popular Shabor series by director Arindam Sil was widely appreciated by critics and audiences alike and ran for several weeks at box office.

Similarly, 'Guptodhoner Sondhane', a treasure-chase adventure on a new breed of sleuths - Sona da, Abir and Jhinuk - went on to become a superhit with its fresh story.

"The film's success showed if the content is fresh and original and the execution is good, it will draw audiences," actor Abir Chatterjee, one of the principal actors in the movie, said.

Presenting a totally new genre of films, Srijit Mukherjee's 'Uma', a heartwarming tale of how far a father can go to bring smile on the face of his child, was a runaway hit for its ability to connect with the audience.

"My film is inspired from the real life story of Evan Leversage ('The Boy Who Moved Christmas') and we have adapted the story line and setting to Kolkata and I had a hunch that Bengali audiences would love the story," Mukherjee said.

Showing their love for the out-of-the-box content, 'Bidaay Byomkesh', revolving around an aged Byomkesh Bakshi passing on the baton to his grandson Satyaki Bakshi, was also widely appreciated by critics and audience and added a new flavour to the year.

'Byomkesh Gowtro', Arindam Sil's take on Saradindu Bandopadhyay's famous 'Rakter Daag'.

Mukherjee's 'Ek Je Chhilo Raja', a historical courtroom drama based on the disappearance of Bhawai Sanyasi and touted to be a magnum opus of Bengali cinema, was also lapped up by the audiences and ran for over a month at theatres with houseful boards for multiple days since its release in Puja.

It had Jisshu Sengupta, Aparna Sen and Anjan Dutt among the cast.

The film has also been the official selection at the Dhaka International Film Festival, South Asian Film Festival, Palm Springs International Film Festival.

Ace director Kaushik Ganguly's 'Kishore Kumar Junior', a film on underdogs and based on the life of a street singer who ekes out a living by singing Kishore Kumar's tracks, also ran successfully in cinema halls for weeks after its puja release.

The year-end witnessed the simultaneous releases of 'Rosogolla', a feature film partly based on the inventor of the sweets Nabin Chandra Das and 'Adventures of Jojo' an adventure thriller for children in the christmas week.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bengali cinema 2018 Bengali cinema Asche Abar Shabor Guptodhoner Sondhane Byomkesh Bakshi Jisshu Sengupta Aparna Sen rosogolla

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple (File | EPS)
Two women in their early 40s offer prayers at Sabarimala
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Modi, Rahul or an accidental PM - whom will India get in 2019?
Gallery
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2018' as rest of the world awaits New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp