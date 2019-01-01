Home Entertainment Hindi

'Thugs of Hindostan' is Aamir Khan's first flop in China market

"Thugs" had performed miserably at the Indian box office too and the makers had hoped Aamir's popularity in China will help the film pull through but that did not happen, the report said.

Published: 01st January 2019 09:42 PM

Poster of 'Thugs Of Hindostan'. (Photo: Twitter)

By PTI

BEIJING: Aamir Khan's "Thugs of Hindostan" failed to impress Chinese audiences with poor opening on Friday which will be his first flop in the Chinese market after a string of box office hits.

This is first movie that failed to click in China after the massive success of his previous films "3 Idiots", "Dangal" and "Secret Superstars" which won him massive revenues besides a huge fan following.

"Thugs of Hindostan" raked 10.74 million yuan (USD1.56 million) at the box office and according to Chinese movie ticketing platform Maoyan, the movie is estimated to get in only 96.1 million yuan, possibly the worst of Aamir's movie performances in China, sate run Global Times reported this weekend.

READ: 'Thugs of Hindostan' Movie Review: A rebelliously slow film that remains stranded on the shore



Aamir, who is known as Mi Shu or Uncle Mi in China, had produced a special Chinese edition.

READ: Aamir Khan takes full responsibility for Thugs of Hindostan failure, apologises for failing to entertain

He had also promoted the film for almost two weeks before the release by visiting a number of key cities including Guangzhou, Xi'an, Nanjing and Shanghai.

