Aamir’s Rubaru Roshni  to release on Republic Day

Express News Service

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao’s new production, Rubaru Roshni, will release on Republic Day (January 26, 2019) on Star Plus and Hotstar. The film is directed by Svati Chakravarthy Bhatkal and presented by Aamir Khan Films.

“Greetings! What are you guys doing on Republic Day? I mean, after hoisting the National Flag? Because I have a plan for you.

I wish to present a special offering (this film) before you. No, it’s not a new episode of Satyamev Jayate, but it will touch your heart nonetheless. So let’s meet at 11am on January 26,” Aamir said in an announcement video.

The title of Rubaru Roshni borrows from the lyrics of a song in the National Award-winning Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra directorial, Rang De Basanti, also released on Republic Day in 2005. Hosted by Aamir Khan, Satyamev Jayate was a social-issues talk show.