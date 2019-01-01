Home Entertainment Hindi

Aamir’s Rubaru Roshni  to release on Republic Day

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao’s new production, Rubaru Roshni, will release on Republic Day (January 26, 2019) on Star Plus and Hotstar.

Published: 01st January 2019 05:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2019 05:49 AM   |  A+A-

Aamir Khan

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan (File | PTI)

By CE Features
Express News Service

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao’s new production, Rubaru Roshni, will release on Republic Day (January 26, 2019) on Star Plus and Hotstar. The film is directed by Svati Chakravarthy Bhatkal and presented by Aamir Khan Films. 

“Greetings! What are you guys doing on Republic Day? I mean, after hoisting the National Flag? Because I have a plan for you.

I wish to present a special offering (this film) before you. No, it’s not a new episode of Satyamev Jayate, but it will touch your heart nonetheless. So let’s meet at 11am on January 26,” Aamir said in an announcement video. 

The title of Rubaru Roshni borrows from the lyrics of a song in the National Award-winning Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra directorial, Rang De Basanti, also released on Republic Day in 2005. Hosted by Aamir Khan, Satyamev Jayate was a social-issues talk show.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Aamir Khan Kiran Rao Rubaru Roshni Republic Day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Obituaries 2018: Bidding a final farewell to Stan Lee, Sridevi, Karunanidhi, Vajpayee, others
Looking back: 10 new words added to the Dictionary in 2018
Gallery
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2019' as rest of the world awaits New Year
Tamil actor Prabhu in 'Ponnuparka Poren'. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Prabhu: Here are some rare images of 'Ilaya Thilagam'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp