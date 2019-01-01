Home Entertainment Hindi

Goldie Behl wishes 'love', 'cheer' for Sonali Bendre

He praised Sonali, who was undergoing treatment for cancer in New York last year, on Instagram and posted a photograph with her from her birthday party.

MUMBAI: As actress-writer Sonali Bendre Behl turned 44 on Tuesday, her husband-director Goldi Behl penned a heartfelt note for her saying that she is more than a "best friend" and "strength" for him.

He praised Sonali, who was undergoing treatment for cancer in New York last year, on Instagram and posted a photograph with her from her birthday party, which they recently threw at their residence here for their close friends.

"They say your partner needs to be your best friend, your sounding board, your mirror, your strength, your inspiration. You have been all that and more to me. 2018 was a tough year on you, but I am so proud of the dignity and courage with which you handled it. Not only did you help me find my own strength, but you imparted that to every soul who followed your life closely. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

"It is never easy to be at the receiving end and yet be so positive and spread so much love. Thank you for being the person you are. On your special day, I wish you all things wonderful, all things love, all things that bring a cheer to you through the year," the "Drona" director captioned the photograph.

Apart from Sonali's husband, her friends from the industry such as actress Neelam Kothari Soni and actor Hrithik Roshan's former wife Sussane Khan showered her with birthday wishes on social media.

