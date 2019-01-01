Home Entertainment Hindi

Half the films made in the industry seem meaningless to me: Filmmaker Kushal Srivastava

For filmmaker Kushal Srivastava, Delhi is where heart is.

Published: 01st January 2019 02:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2019 02:39 PM   |  A+A-

Filmmaker Kushal Srivastava.

By Express News Service

For filmmaker Kushal Srivastava, Delhi is where heart is. After all it is this city where his elder sister and half of the family lives. Srivastava, who turned a year older on Dec 27, recalls the best takeaways of 2018 that marked his directorial debut Vodka Diaries and his production debut The Job.

The art and craft of filmmaking enamored him ever since he was 11. “I had come to Mumbai and my uncle Raju Srivastava took me to N Chandra’s film set. I saw a shot being canned for the first time in my life at that time, and that image stayed on with me for years.” Later, he joined the Indian Air Force (IAF). “Even though I was in the IAF, in the heart of hearts, I knew my real calling was filmmaking,” he recalls.

Srivastava joined the IAF after completing his senior secondary and worked there for seven years, before plunging into films head on. “While I was in the IAF, I completed my MBA (HR) from Symbiosis Centre for Distant Learning in the defence category, Pune, and then did M.Com (marketing) from Chatrapati Sahuji Maharaj University, Kanpur. I did my PG Diploma in Mass Media from MET, Mumbai after leaving the IAF,” he says. 

He began his film career as an assistant director. “My first film as an assistant director was A Flat featuring Jimmy Shergill, under Anjum Rizvi Productions. I assisted JP Dutta and also Anurag Basu. But I had directed my first short film much before that — when I was at MET, Mumbai. The film was titled Kaafir  and I even received an award from Aamir Khan for ‘Best Short Film’ at the college then,” he says. 
Srivastava considers Dutta his guru. “He taught me the ethics of filmmaking. He always used to say that there should be honesty and integrity in your work. Sadly, this is missing in most of the masala films that hit theatres on Fridays. Half the films made in our film industry seem meaningless to me,” he says. 

He faced many obstacles but took each one as a challenge. “One should just stay focused and keep working towards one’s goal,” he says. His first film Vodka Diaries was conceived purely out of his love for thrillers. “Murder mysteries and thrillers have always caught my attention. The script of Vodka Dairies was written keeping in mind actor Kay Kay Menon. Once he came on board everything fell into place, including casting Raima Sen and Mandira Bedi, who were exactly the characters we were looking for,” he says. 

Srivastava again dabbled with the same genre with his other film, The Job, which he produced. “Kalki Koechlin has done full justice to the role. The film, directed by Siddharth Sinha, got a wonderful response, ” he says. The plummeting mercury levels in Delhi reminds him of an interesting anecdote. 

“We wanted to shoot Vodka Dairies in Rohtang and Manali. But as Rohtang was shut for tourists due to inclement weather, and we had to take special permission from the Indian Army for shooting. Seeing the set and actors in police uniforms, the locals thought that some real murder has taken place. At another time, we had to cancel the shoot because it started snowing heavily. But we had lots of fun in the snow,” he recounts.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Obituaries 2018: Bidding a final farewell to Stan Lee, Sridevi, Karunanidhi, Vajpayee, others
Looking back: 10 new words added to the Dictionary in 2018
Gallery
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2019' as rest of the world awaits New Year
Tamil actor Prabhu in 'Ponnuparka Poren'. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Prabhu: Here are some rare images of 'Ilaya Thilagam'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp