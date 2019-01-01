Half the films made in the industry seem meaningless to me: Filmmaker Kushal Srivastava

By Express News Service

For filmmaker Kushal Srivastava, Delhi is where heart is. After all it is this city where his elder sister and half of the family lives. Srivastava, who turned a year older on Dec 27, recalls the best takeaways of 2018 that marked his directorial debut Vodka Diaries and his production debut The Job.

The art and craft of filmmaking enamored him ever since he was 11. “I had come to Mumbai and my uncle Raju Srivastava took me to N Chandra’s film set. I saw a shot being canned for the first time in my life at that time, and that image stayed on with me for years.” Later, he joined the Indian Air Force (IAF). “Even though I was in the IAF, in the heart of hearts, I knew my real calling was filmmaking,” he recalls.

Srivastava joined the IAF after completing his senior secondary and worked there for seven years, before plunging into films head on. “While I was in the IAF, I completed my MBA (HR) from Symbiosis Centre for Distant Learning in the defence category, Pune, and then did M.Com (marketing) from Chatrapati Sahuji Maharaj University, Kanpur. I did my PG Diploma in Mass Media from MET, Mumbai after leaving the IAF,” he says.

He began his film career as an assistant director. “My first film as an assistant director was A Flat featuring Jimmy Shergill, under Anjum Rizvi Productions. I assisted JP Dutta and also Anurag Basu. But I had directed my first short film much before that — when I was at MET, Mumbai. The film was titled Kaafir and I even received an award from Aamir Khan for ‘Best Short Film’ at the college then,” he says.

Srivastava considers Dutta his guru. “He taught me the ethics of filmmaking. He always used to say that there should be honesty and integrity in your work. Sadly, this is missing in most of the masala films that hit theatres on Fridays. Half the films made in our film industry seem meaningless to me,” he says.

He faced many obstacles but took each one as a challenge. “One should just stay focused and keep working towards one’s goal,” he says. His first film Vodka Diaries was conceived purely out of his love for thrillers. “Murder mysteries and thrillers have always caught my attention. The script of Vodka Dairies was written keeping in mind actor Kay Kay Menon. Once he came on board everything fell into place, including casting Raima Sen and Mandira Bedi, who were exactly the characters we were looking for,” he says.

Srivastava again dabbled with the same genre with his other film, The Job, which he produced. “Kalki Koechlin has done full justice to the role. The film, directed by Siddharth Sinha, got a wonderful response, ” he says. The plummeting mercury levels in Delhi reminds him of an interesting anecdote.

“We wanted to shoot Vodka Dairies in Rohtang and Manali. But as Rohtang was shut for tourists due to inclement weather, and we had to take special permission from the Indian Army for shooting. Seeing the set and actors in police uniforms, the locals thought that some real murder has taken place. At another time, we had to cancel the shoot because it started snowing heavily. But we had lots of fun in the snow,” he recounts.