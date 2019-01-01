Here's the first poster of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's Gully Boy

By ANI

NEW DELHI: It's out! The first poster of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's much anticipated film 'Gully Boy' has been unveiled.

Both Ranveer and Alia treated their fans with the look on the first day of the new year. The caption read, "Apna Time Aayega! #GullyBoy #14thFeb #2019."

In the first poster, we can see the 'Simmba' star, wearing a hoodie, with his back to the camera.

The Zoya Akhtar-directorial is inspired by the lives of Mumbai street rappers Divine and Naezy. Ranveer and Alia are pairing up on the silver screen for the first time for 'Gully Boy.'

The film is all set to hit the big screens on Valentine's Day, that is, February 14.