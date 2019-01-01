Home Entertainment Hindi

Karan Johar writes thank you post for Simmba director Rohit Shetty

In a lengthy social media post, the ace filmmaker has described the experience of working with the 'Golmaal' director as "one of the best experiences" of his life.

Published: 01st January 2019 09:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2019 11:50 PM   |  A+A-

Karan Johar

Filmmaker Karan Johar (File | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Karan Johar, who is basking in the success of 'Simmba', has penned a heartfelt note for director Rohit Shetty and the film's lead actor Ranveer Singh.

In a lengthy social media post, the ace filmmaker has described the experience of working with the 'Golmaal' director as "one of the best experiences" of his life.

He wrote on Instagram, "Have learnt so much from his process and his precision! Making a mainstream film that is loved across the audience base is no mean task and he has mastered the art of doing just that!!! He loves his audiences tremendously and only makes movies for them! Thank u my dearest Rohit for everything! You have a large heart and a solid one too!"

The 'Koffee With Karan' host added, "@ranveersingh is and will always be SIMMBA for life!! You two were meant to be brothers in biceps!!!! Love you!!! Thank you! What a great end of the year to have!!!"

Produced by Karan Johar under his banner Dharma Productions, 'Simmba' also stars debutante Sara Ali Khan. The film is doing well at the box office as within four days, it has earned Rs 96.35 crore. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Simmba karan johar Ranveer Singh Rohit Shetty Sara Ali Khan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple (File | EPS)
Two women in their early 40s offer prayers at Sabarimala
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Modi, Rahul or an accidental PM - whom will India get in 2019?
Gallery
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2018' as rest of the world awaits New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp