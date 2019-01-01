Karan Johar writes thank you post for Simmba director Rohit Shetty
In a lengthy social media post, the ace filmmaker has described the experience of working with the 'Golmaal' director as "one of the best experiences" of his life.
NEW DELHI: Karan Johar, who is basking in the success of 'Simmba', has penned a heartfelt note for director Rohit Shetty and the film's lead actor Ranveer Singh.
He wrote on Instagram, "Have learnt so much from his process and his precision! Making a mainstream film that is loved across the audience base is no mean task and he has mastered the art of doing just that!!! He loves his audiences tremendously and only makes movies for them! Thank u my dearest Rohit for everything! You have a large heart and a solid one too!"
Working with @itsrohitshetty has been one of the best experiences of my life! Have learnt so much from his process and his precision! Making a mainstream film that is loved across the audience base is no mean task and he has mastered the art of doing just that!!! He loves his audiences tremendously and only makes movies for them! Thank u my dearest Rohit for everything! You have a large heart and a solid one too! @ranveersingh is and will always be SIMMBA for life!! You two were meant to be brothers in biceps!!!! Love you!!! Thank you! What a great end of the year to have!!!
Produced by Karan Johar under his banner Dharma Productions, 'Simmba' also stars debutante Sara Ali Khan. The film is doing well at the box office as within four days, it has earned Rs 96.35 crore.