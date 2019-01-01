SEE PICS | Alia Bhatt rings in New Year with Ranbir Kapoor and his family

By ANI

NEW DELHI: It's the holiday season and Bollywood celebrities are in the mood for celebration. Seems like rumoured lovebirds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are too, welcoming the first day of 2019 with open arms as the two were spotted spending some quality family time together.

The 'Raazi' actor ringed in the New Year with Ranbir's family and Neetu Kapoor shared a beautiful family photo on her Instagram account, writing, "Happy 2019 no resolutions only wishes this year !!! Less pollution traffic!! Hope in future cancer is only a zodiac sign !!! No hatred less poverty loads of love togetherness happiness n most imp. Good health."

The snap shared by Neetu features her with Ranbir, Alia, husband Rishi Kapoor, daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, son-in-law Bharat Sahni and Samara Sahni.

Riddhima too took to her Instagram account to share a series of videos and photos with her family. She posted a sweet snap which features her with her daddy dearest. The two can be seen posing with a quirky New Year prop.

Riddhima shared another fun picture posing quirkily for the camera with her husband Bharat, Alia, Ranbir and Neetu.

She shared another picture with her late grandmother Krishna Raj Kapoor with a sweet caption which read, "Miss you so much today ! Love you always."

Rishi has been undergoing treatment in the United States with Neetu but the Kapoors haven't revealed as to what illness he is battling.

Meanwhile, Ranbir and Alia's relationship has become the talk of the town. The 'Highway' actor's Instagram posts and photos are enough to prove that there's something brewing between the two. Alia also keeps posting several pictures of her on Instagram clicked by the 'Barfi' actor.

The rumoured lovebirds have been painting the town red off late. Apart from spending time together, the couple has been bonding with each other's family and friends as well. While Ranbir continues to hide away from social media, Alia is making sure that their fans don't miss out on his awesomeness.

The duo has also been making public appearances together at various events.

Ranbir and Alia

On the work front, the two will share the screen space for the first time in 'Brahmastra', which is scheduled to release on August 15, 2019. The cast list also includes Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Tollywood star Nagarjuna.

(L-R) Ayan Mukerji, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor on 'Brahmastra' sets. (Photo | Alia Bhatt Instagram)

Apart from 'Brahmastra', Alia has three other films in her kitty including 'Gully Boy' and multi-starrers 'Kalank' and 'Takht'. While Ranbir too, is busy with Yashraj Films' 'Shamsheraa'.