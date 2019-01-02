Home Entertainment Hindi

Deepika Padukone is now a dosa and a parantha thali!

Deepika posted a photo of the menu at an eatery in Texas which sells dosas named after her and captioned it 'hungry anyone?'

Deepika Padukone

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone (File | PTI)

Newly-weds Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh briefly interrupted their honeymoon to enjoy a laugh about a Texan restaurant that sells dosas named after the actress.

A fan shared a picture of the menu of Dosa Labs, an eatery from Texas. Deepika later posted a photo of the menu, which says the dosa is “topped with fiery hot ghost chilli and stuffed with our potato mix.” She captioned the post "hungry anyone?"


Ranveer posted it too, saying "I'd eat that!"

Another fan tweeted out to the actress, saying that there is a parantha thali named after her in a restaurant in Pune.

It is not known when the lovebirds will return from their honeymoon, but Deepika would soon start work with Meghna Gulzar's 'Chapak', where she will play the role of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

