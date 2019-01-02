Home Entertainment Hindi

First look of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s Gully Boy

The first poster of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s Gully Boy was released on New Year’s Day, yesterday.

Published: 02nd January 2019 01:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2019 02:11 AM

Ranveer and Alia in the first look poster of Gully Boy.

By Express News Service

The first poster of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s Gully Boy was released on New Year’s Day, yesterday. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the musical drama film is based on the rise of the Mumbai hip-hop/gully rap scene, inspired by the lives of rappers Divine (Vivian Fernandes) and Naezy (Naved Shaikh). The tagline of the poster reads, ‘Apna Time Aayega’ (Our time will come).

Gully Boy will have its world premiere at the 69th Berlin International Film Festival in the second week of February. Co-produced by Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby Productions, the film is scheduled for release on Valentine’s Day (February 14). Ranveer Singh was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s Simmba.

TAGS
Gully Boy Ranveer Singh Alia Bhatt

