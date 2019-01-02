Working with Rohit Shetty on Simmba one of the best experiences: Karan Johar

By Express News Service

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who worked with Rohit Shetty on Simmba, says it was one of his best experiences ever. With Ranveer and Sara Ali Khan in the lead, the film is a story of a corrupt cop who amends his ways after a girl is brutally raped and murdered.

Thanking Rohit for “making a mainstream film that is loved across the audience”, Karan took to Instagram on Tuesday and wrote: “Working with Rohit Shetty has been one of the best experiences of my life! Have learnt so much from his process and his precision! Making a mainstream film that is loved across the audience base is no mean task and he has mastered the art of doing just that. He loves his audiences tremendously and only makes movies for them. Thank you, my dearest Rohit, for everything! You have a large heart and a solid one too.”

Karan also praised Ranveer for nailing the role. “Ranveer is and will always be Simmba for life! You two were meant to be brothers in biceps. Love you. Thank you. What a great end of the year to have,” he added.