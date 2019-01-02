Kader Khan, spectacular comic and writer, passes away

By Express News Service

Veteran actor Kader Khan passed away aged 81 on Monday in Toronto, Canada. He was suffering from prolonged illness and was hospitalised last Friday after his health deteriorated and he developed breathing issues.

Born in Kabul, Afghanistan, Kader Khan taught Civil Engineering at MHSS College in Mumbai before entering the film industry. He made his acting debut in the 1973 Rajesh Khanna-starrer Daag, and went on to act in more than 300 films and write dialogues for over 250 films. Through the 90s, he was popular for his comic appearances alongside Govinda and Anil Kapoor in films like Dulhe Raja, Coolie No.1, Judaai, Aunty No.1, Andaaz, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Raja Babu. His last onscreen appearance was in the 2017 comedy, Masti Nahi Sasti.

As a screenwriter, Kader Khan was known for his collaborations with both Manmohan Desai and Prakash Mehra on their films starring Amitabh Bachchan. He worked with Big B in films like Do Aur Do Paanch, Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, Mr. Natwarlal, Suhaag, Coolie and Shahenshah.

Remembering the actor, Amitabh tweeted, “Kadar Khan passes away. sad depressing news. My prayers and condolences. A brilliant stage artist, a most compassionate and accomplished talent on film, a writer of eminence; in most of my very successful films, delightful company, and a mathematician!”

Actor-politician Smriti Irani wrote, “If you were a late 80s-90s kid who watched Hindi films, chances are you encountered the magic of Kader Khan. Never had the privilege of meeting him but if I ever had, I would say ‘Thank you for the laughter, thank you for your craft’. RIP Kader Khan.”

Anupam Kher tweeted, “Saab was one of the finest actors of our country. It was a joy and a learning experience to be on the sets with him. His improvisational skills were phenomenal. His humour was eternal and original. He was a wonderful writer. We will miss him and his brilliance.”

Kader Khan is survived by his two sons Sarfaraz and Shahnawaz Khan. The actor’s funeral will be held on Tuesday in Canada.