New poster of 'Gully Boy' featuring Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh together is finally out!

Ranveer looks uber cool with his hoodie on, wearing earphones and keeping the right amount of fringes on his face.

Published: 02nd January 2019 12:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2019 12:14 PM   |  A+A-

A screengrab of the new poster of 'Gully Boy' (Photo | Instagram)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The New Year will witness some fresh pairings and there is one pairing the fans can't get enough of! It is none other than Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in 'Gully Boy' and going by the new posters the duo is definitely going to create some magic on-screen with this one!

Taking to her Instagram account, Alia unveiled two new posters from her upcoming film.

The first poster reveals Ranveer's look from the film and introduces him as 'the voice of the streets'. In the poster, Ranveer looks uber cool with his hoodie on, wearing earphones and keeping the right amount of fringes on his face. Another interesting quotient about the poster is a paper blended in the background with rap lyrics on it while Ranveer stares into oblivion with an intense look on his face.

The second poster features the leading pair together where both of them can be seen dressed in simple attires, listening to music with their earphones on while looking into opposite directions.

Yesterday, both, Ranveer and Alia took to their social media accounts to share the first poster from their upcoming release with the 'Lootera' actor showing his back to the camera while he stares at the sun and a building.

'Gully Boy' is inspired by the lives of Mumbai street rappers Divine and Naezy. The film is directed by Zoya Akhtar. This is Ranveer's second collaboration with Zoya. The first movie they had worked on together was 'Dil Dhadkne Do'. The film is all set to hit the big screens on Valentine's Day, February 14.

Apart from this, Ranveer and Alia will also be seen in Karan Johar's upcoming directorial 'Takht'. The period drama also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar.

Alia also has other films in her kitty including 'Brahmastra' opposite rumoured beau Ranbir Kapoor and multi-starrer 'Kalank'. 

TAGS
Ranveer Singh Alia Bhatt Gully Boy

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp