Ten biggest and most-anticipated Bollywood films of 2019 

Bollywood’s 2019 calendar looks promising as several big-to-mid-sized films gear up to scramble for the attention of an audience that’s not messing around. 2018 had been especially cruel on complacency and lack of invention, not to mention the lazy arrogance of some of our biggest stars, so it remains to be seen how these upcoming films fare: surprise or sink. But here are the top 10 most-anticipated Hindi films of 2019:

Uri: The Surgical Strike

2018’s actor-of-the-year Vicky Kaushal leads impassioned troops into Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK) to hunt down armed militia responsible for the 2016 Uri Attacks. Tactical military shooter or plain propaganda? Debutant Aditya Dhar’s Uri: The Surgical Strike is poised to kick in some doors. Release date: January 11.

Manikarnika:

The Queen of Jhansi

Kangana Ranaut fills up the Padmaavat void with this expensive period ‘bio-epic’ on Rani Laxmibai. The film is co-directed by Kangana and Krish Jagarlamudi, and produced by Zee Studios and Kamal Jain. Will it slay? Release date: January 25.

Super 30

Marking a major shift in career choices, Hrithik Roshan portrays Bihar-born mathematician and teacher, Anand Kumar, in this upcoming biopic. The film is directed by Vikas Bahl, who was outed as one of the several harassers in Bollywood in the #MeToo movement. Super 30 also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Tripathi (who, come to think of it, looks rather like Anand Kumar). Classes commence on: January 25.

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga

The real-life father-daughter duo of Anil Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja leads Shelly Chopra Dhar’s intriguing relationship drama themed around family, acceptance and same-sex love. The film reunites Anil Kapoor and Juhi Chawla after a gap of 12 years, and also stars Rajkummar Rao, Regina Cassandra and Madhumalti Kapoor. About time we let love be? Release date: February 1.

Gully Boy

Mumbai hip-hop scene, Ranveer Singh, Zoya Akhtar, Alia Bhatt. Check, check, check, check. Mic drops on: February 14

Kalank

Abhishek Varman’s Partition-era romance drama packs an ensemble cast of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur. The film is said to have been conceptualised by Karan Johar’s father, producer Yash Johar, and features massive sets recreating the charm of 1940s Old Delhi. Release date: April 19

Bharat

Salman Khan sports five different looks in this official adaptation of the South Korean film, Ode To My Father. The Tiger Zinda Hai trio of Salman, Katrina Kaif and director Ali Abbas Zafar appears to be the perfect spread for the festive weekend of Eid. Release date: June 5

Kabir Singh

Shahid Kapoor stars in this Hindi remake of the Telugu smash hit, Arjun Reddy. And he sports that beard. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga (who also helmed the original), will Kabir Singh bring back Shahid’s Udta Punjab swag? Find out on June 21.

Mission Mangal

Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan headline this real-life story of the women scientists behind ISRO’s successful Mars Orbiter Mission. The film co-stars Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Kriti Kulhari and Sharman Joshi. Directed by Jagan Shakti, Mission Mangal has entered production despite facing an ongoing copyright infringement lawsuit filed by US-based filmmaker Radha Bharadwaj. Release date: Independence Day (August 15)

Brahmastra

Back in his saddle after the commercial success of Sanju, Ranbir Kapoor plays the lead in Ayan Mukerji’s massive action-fantasy epic with superhero elements. The first of a planned trilogy, Brahmastra co-stars Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Dimple Kapadia and Mouni Roy. The film, shot in Bulgaria, London, New York and Mumbai, boasts a production budget of Rs 250 crore. Release date: December 20.