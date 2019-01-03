Anurag Kashyap lists his favourite films of 2018

By Express News Service

With 2018 coming to an end and everyone posting their year ender movie lists, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has come up with his own listing of movies which made him jealous.

Taking to twitter, the Manmarziyaan director tweeted, “My list is a jealous filmmaker list and it’s because there is something in them, or them as a whole that makes me rethink, gives me courage, has overwhelmed me and made me ask myself, ‘why didn’t I see it that way’. The list of films, in no particular order are - Mulk, Badhaai Ho, Manto, AndhaDhun, Tumbbad, Mard ko Dard Nahin Hota, Soni, Omerta, October and Patakha.”

Anurag Kashyap himself was in the limelight last year, with the release of the multi-starrer 'Manmarziyaan'. The film was featured in the 2018 Toronto International film festival.