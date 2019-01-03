Hansal Mehta wants Omerta to stream online

By Express News Service

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta is awaiting the release of Omerta on a streaming platform. “Everyday I’m asked when Omerta will be available on a streaming platform. Unfortunately, I have no answer to the question. Maybe an interested digital platform gets in touch with the producer or vice versa. Either way I also would love to see the film streaming soon,” Mehta tweeted on Wednesday.

Omerta is a biographical crime drama that tells the story of Omar Saeed Sheikh who is brainwashed to become a part of terrorist activities. The film has actor Rajkummar Rao playing the lead role.