Kabir Singh Chowdhry announces next project

By Express News Service

Director Kabir Singh Chowdhry’s upcoming film has been titled Kalakuta (Kalkut). The title refers to a “deadly, world-destroying poison” in Hindu mythology (also known as Halahala) that was consumed by Lord Shiva to save the earth. The film is written by Mihir Fadnavis and produced by Sapna Bhavnani.

Asked about his new project, the director said, “Kalkut is sort of a body-horror film involving a serial killer and about family — a messed-up family story with a father and son, where the father is a serial killer. It’s based in Maharashtra, Odisha and Uttarakhand. Can’t say much at this point but the film is a challenging.”