Home Entertainment Hindi

Karan Deol’s debut film pushed to mid-2019

The release date Sunny Deol’s upcoming directorial venture, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, starring his debutant son Karan Deol, has been pushed once again.

Published: 03rd January 2019 01:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2019 05:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

The release date Sunny Deol’s upcoming directorial venture, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, starring his debutant son Karan Deol, has been pushed once again. The film was earlier slated to release in December, 2018 but was deferred to February 14, 2019. We now hear that the film will take even longer to reach completion and will arrive in theatres in mid-2019. 

Karan Deol

Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas is a romantic drama film set in the snowy landscapes of Northern India. Principal photography began as early as May, 2017; the film has been primarily shot in Manali, Gurugram and Delhi. 

The makers faced numerous delays due to unpredictable weather conditions and harsh thunderstorms. At present, Deol is shooting the remaining portions of the film, including the action scenes, at a studio in Mumbai. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sounds of firing echoed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch as ceasefire violation takes place
Train 18 successfully completes all test runs, ready to ply between New Delhi and Varanasi
Gallery
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2018' as rest of the world awaits New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp