Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt unveil new posters of Gully Boy

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt on Wednesday unveiled their first-look posters from Zoya Akhtar’s upcoming film, Gully Boy.

Published: 03rd January 2019 02:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2019 05:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt on Wednesday unveiled their first-look posters from Zoya Akhtar’s upcoming film, Gully Boy. Inspired by the lives of rappers Divine and Naezy — who became YouTube sensations with their 2015 song Mere Gully Mein — the film traces the rise of the Gully rap movement in Mumbai. Ranveer essays the rope of an underground street rapper who braves all odds to establish himself as a successful performer. The specifics of Alia’s character have been kept under the wraps, though she can be seen sporting a headscarf in the poster and her on-set pictures. The tagline of the film reads, ‘Apna Time Aayega’ (Our Time Will Come).

Gully Boy has been selected to be screened in the Berlinale Special section at the 69th Berlin International Film Festival (February 7-17). Other films in the category include the German docu-fiction Brecht and the American documentary Watergate.

Gully Boy also stars Kalki Koechlin, Vijay Varma, Nakul Sahdev, Pooja Gor and Parmeet Sethi. The music is composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy. Co-produced by Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby Productions, Gully Boy is scheduled to release on Valentine’s Day.

