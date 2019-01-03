Stop, look & listen

Jaideep Sen By

Express News Service

The Idea is innovative, and the results are very enjoyable. Audible, the leading brand for audiobooks and spoken-word content, has a simple working equation — celebrity actors and performers, even Oscar-winning actors and critically acclaimed authors get together to read out complete texts, which are then made available for downloads, as alternatives to the books themselves.

At the launch of their India-specific service, Audible recently hosted Bollywood artistes Raj-kummar Rao, Radhika Apte and Kalki Koechlin, for a performance of Mafia Queens of Mumbai, in a glamourous celebration of voice. Excerpts from an interview with Rajkummar:

Tell us about your expectations with the Audible project, and your personal motivations to do with audiobooks?

I am extremely excited to be a part of Audible India’s launch. I’ve heard so many great things about the brand and I have been listening to some great audiobooks ever since I got on board.

I’ve been a huge fan of author Hussain Zaidi, and I’m proud to bring alive one of his works – Mafia Queens of Mumbai. I must say, the listening experience is what really sold me, and I genuinely believe that the service will redefine entertainment for the Indian audience.

In the social media age of short-term memory spans, how do you hope Audible will make a difference, for more people to inculcate the reading habit?

If consuming good content and stories is a passion, you will always make time for that. As a storyteller, I love great stories, and Audible allows me to immerse myself in stories all day, when I’m on the move, waiting on set for shoots, cooking or travelling. I’ve found that during that time, it’s easier to listen to these great books being narrated to me. It’s nice how you can listen to stories, and not lose that luxury because you’re busy and always on-the-go.

Do you view audiobooks as an extension of books themselves? Is there any way that you imagine readers might actually read more books, as a result of Audible?

Definitely! I think that Audible is an extension to one’s reading habits. India is a land of rich culture and storytelling. We have grown up listening to stories, and, in fact, bedtime was incomplete without listening to our parents or grandparents narrating stories to us. It’s that magic and imagination that we want to bring alive and celebrate. Working on this project and launch have been incredibly nostalgic, and I hope that listeners also have the same experience that Radhika, Kalki and I had working on this project.

Would you ever consider Tweet-sized synopses of novels, and classics, rather than read the entire books? Would you encourage youngsters to read at length?

There is no point in reading the synopsis, it’s like watching the trailer of the film, and not actually watching the whole film. I would advise everyone to always read or listen to the entire book. Especially youngsters, I urge you to spend time and read a book, or else it’s a moot exercise.