Uri is a way of showing our gratitude to Indian Army: Yami Gautam

Shilajit Mitra By

Express News Service

Yami Gautam portrays a fierce, no-nonsense intelligence officer in Aditya Dhar’s upcoming film, Uri: The Surgical Strike. The military actioner is based on the 2016 surgical strikes conducted by the Indian Army in retaliation for the Uri attacks in Jammu and Kashmir. While lead actor Vicky Kaushal plays an army major leading troops across enemy lines, Yami takes us behind-the-scenes into the grim and tactical world of national security and military espionage.

Speaking about the role, the actor says, “My character is an exciting, modern girl. We talk about the new era of Indian cinema and the kind of roles female actors should be taking up; this was one role that I thought resonated with that sentiment. I had no reference point for the part. I don't remember seeing anyone play an intelligence officer in an Indian film along these (realistic) lines. Aditya gave me two instructions for the role. He said there cannot be anything pretentious about the character; she shouldn't have any special mannerisms just because she's a spy. Secondly, he said I could only find this character from the inside and not from external references.”

As an actor, Yami confesses that Uri: The Surgical Strike was her most challenging project so far. She explains that the emotional rigidity and obscure lifestyles of intelligence operatives make them difficult characters to portray on screen. She says, “The job of an intelligence operative is never easy. They have to build a mould around themselves and constantly break it depending on the task at hand. It can be an emotionally exhaustive experience, but they cannot show that upfront. They have to absorb it and carry on with their mission in an invisible manner. To understand the mindspace of my character, I invented little backstories about her and how she became an intelligence officer. These stories helped me find motivations for her actions and expressions.”

The dialogues in the trailer of Uri: The Surgical Strike, including the one uttered by Yami’s character, were criticized as propagandist and hyper-nationalistic on social media. The film was accused of fuelling hatred against Pakistan by amping up its celebration of military violence.

To this, Yami responds by saying, “When has there not been a dichotomy of opinions and perspectives? You need not fight or respond to everything. Our film is about an incident that has really happened. I gauged the intention of the makers when I first spoke to Aditya (Dhar) and felt his passion for the story and his respect towards the Indian Army. Our only intention was to make a film that the army is proud of. So what if people think there's hyper-nationalism involved? Why don't we see the other side? Correct me if I'm wrong, but in the American film industry there's a certain budget allocated to making movies about soldiers. It's the least that we, as artists and civilians, can do to express our gratitude towards the people who protect us. Secondly, I feel it's important to make the youth reconnect with the sentiment of the army and patriotism. And cinema is a powerful tool to achieve that.”

Yami Gautam's last appearance was in Batti Gul Meter Chalu (2018), alonside Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor. Uri: The Surgical Strike is produced by Ronnie Screwvala under his banner RSVP Movies. The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Mohit Raina and Kirti Kulhari. The film is slated for release on January 11, 2019.