Vivek Oberoi to play PM Modi in biopic

The biopic titled 'PM Narendra Modi' will be helmed by Omung Kumar, director of some critically acclaimed biopic films including 'Mary Kom' and 'Sarbjit'.

Published: 04th January 2019 01:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2019 01:47 PM   |  A+A-

Vivek Oberoi (Photo | Instagram)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Vivek Oberoi is all set to take the big screens by storm as the actor will be seen essaying the role of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a biopic.

The biographical drama, based on the life of Prime Minister Modi, is being produced by Sandip Singh.

Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle to share the news, writing, "IT'S OFFICIAL... Vivekanand Oberoi [Vivek Oberoi] to star in Narendra Modi biopic, titled #PMNarendraModi... Directed by Omung Kumar... Produced by Sandip Singh... First look poster will be launched on 7 Jan 2019... Filming starts mid-Jan 2019."

The first look of the film will be out on January 7 while the shooting will kick start in mid-January.

Reportedly, the film will be shot across Gujarat, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, among other locations in the country, over a period of a few months.

Vivek, who had been missing from the acting scene lately, has done films like 'Krrish 3' (2013), 'Omkara' (2006), 'Company' (2002) and 'Saathiya' (2002).

