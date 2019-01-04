WATCH Gully Boy teaser | Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt leave fans super impressed, excited for the film

By Online Desk

The teaser-cum-trailer announcement of 'Gully Boy', the Zoya Akhtar-directorial is out, and it has left everyone impressed.

The film, starring actors Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, is inspired by the lives of Mumbai street rappers Divine and Naezy (the two made the hit song 'Mere Gully Mein'). The lead duo are pairing up on the silver screen for the first time for 'Gully Boy' (loosely translated as 'street boy'.)

In the one and a half minute clip, Ranveer is seen rapping and beatboxing with an underground street crew about art, hip hop, his 'gully' (lane), ending with the refrain 'asli hip hop se milaaye hindustan ko' (unite India with real hip hop). That Ranveer is a talented rapper as well is no secret, as the actor has been sharing snippets of his rap performances for over a year now and even recently rapped at Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' reception.

Alia Bhatt, sporting a hijab, will remind you of her deglam character in Udta Punjab: serious, contemplative and pensive. Her chemistry with Ranveer is refreshing and we can't wait to see more!

Comparisons with the 2002 English film 8 Mile, loosely based on rapper Eminem's life, are being made on social media. Ranveer’s character appears to be involved in criminal activities of some kind in the teaser just like in 8 Mile. A scene towards the latter half of the teaser looks just like a scene in 8 Mile, in which Eminem’s character takes part in a rap battle.

WATCH IT HERE

Actress Kalki Koechlin too is seen in the teaser video opposite Ranveer.

The video ends with Ranveer saying, “Apna Time Aayega (Our time will come)”. The 'Asli Hip Hop' phrase is a reference to the fact that Divine and Naezy have always stated that their hip hop breaks away from the stereotypes of cars, girls and alcohol, as depicted in most song videos. Their lyrics, called as bhasha (language) rap, talks of their gully, the people of their gully, their struggles, and social issues. Their wish is to spark a movement of 'real/ asli' hip hop and rap music in India.

Kalki Koechin

The trailer will be released on January 9, as announced in the video.

The film, co-produced by Zoya's banner Tiger Baby Productions and Farhan Akhtar and Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment, is all set to hit the big screens on Valentine's Day, that is, February 14.

This is Ranveer's second collaboration with Zoya. The first movie they had worked on together was 'Dil Dhadkne Do'.

Gully Boy also features Akanksha Puri, Vijay Varma and Ali Asghar in important roles.

Apart from this, Ranveer and Alia will also be seen in Karan Johar's upcoming directorial 'Takht'. The period drama also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar.

Alia also has other films in her kitty including 'Brahmastra' opposite rumoured beau Ranbir Kapoor and the multi-starrer 'Kalank'.

WATCH RANVEER RAPPING

Actors and fans have been heaping praise since the teaser released. CHECK OUT THE REACTIONS:

Ranveer's wife Deepika Padukone sure is impressed and has left one of her cute comments on his Instagram post:

Ranveer's friend and actor Arjun Kapoor tweeted:

Asli talent ki vulcano #ZoyaAkhtar with apna dil ka raja @RanveerOfficial & mini meryll @aliaa08 produced by the Maverick trendsetters @FarOutAkhtar & @ritesh_sid cannot wait for Valentines Day cause it’s a date with #GullyBoy !!! https://t.co/fdn63fCtdF — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) January 4, 2019

Abhishek Bachchan congratulated director Zoya:

Karan Johar loves it too:

I love love love this!!!!!!! Zoya you star!!!!! Can’t wait to see #GullyBoy https://t.co/hpY139NsY4 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 4, 2019

A user tweeted, "My Ears are still grooving @RanveerOfficial rocks #GULLYBOY."

Comments under Gully boy teaser in YouTube! Everyone Is loving #GullyBoy pic.twitter.com/LNckShOnjq — (@energetic_rs) January 4, 2019

Another user hailed the teaser and wrote, " #GullyBoy is going to change the whole scene of Hip-Hop in India. And you @RanveerOfficial, I don't know what to say about you Mann! There's nothing you can't do. @aliaa08 You the queen of Bollywood, you're gonna rule 2019. Can't wait to see you both together."

Another fan tweeted saying, "@RanveerOfficial Are you even real??Like I'm speechless,how can you be so freaking talented like that,you're always setting the bar higher with your performances #GullyBoyTeaser."

(With inputs by agencies)