Home Entertainment Hindi

WATCH Gully Boy teaser | Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt leave fans super impressed, excited for the film

Comparisons with the 2002 English film 8 Mile, loosely based on rapper Eminem's life, are being made on social media.

Published: 04th January 2019 01:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2019 12:16 AM   |  A+A-

gully_boy_collage

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in 'Gully Boy'. (YouTube screengrabs)

By Online Desk

The teaser-cum-trailer announcement of 'Gully Boy', the Zoya Akhtar-directorial is out, and it has left everyone impressed.

The film, starring actors Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, is inspired by the lives of Mumbai street rappers Divine and Naezy (the two made the hit song 'Mere Gully Mein'). The lead duo are pairing up on the silver screen for the first time for 'Gully Boy' (loosely translated as 'street boy'.)

In the one and a half minute clip, Ranveer is seen rapping and beatboxing with an underground street crew about art, hip hop, his 'gully' (lane), ending with the refrain 'asli hip hop se milaaye hindustan ko' (unite India with real hip hop). That Ranveer is a talented rapper as well is no secret, as the actor has been sharing snippets of his rap performances for over a year now and even recently rapped at Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' reception.

Alia Bhatt, sporting a hijab, will remind you of her deglam character in Udta Punjab: serious, contemplative and pensive. Her chemistry with Ranveer is refreshing and we can't wait to see more!

Comparisons with the 2002 English film 8 Mile, loosely based on rapper Eminem's life, are being made on social media. Ranveer’s character appears to be involved in criminal activities of some kind in the teaser just like in 8 Mile. A scene towards the latter half of the teaser looks just like a scene in 8 Mile, in which Eminem’s character takes part in a rap battle.

WATCH IT HERE

Actress Kalki Koechlin too is seen in the teaser video opposite Ranveer. 

The video ends with Ranveer saying, “Apna Time Aayega (Our time will come)”. The 'Asli Hip Hop' phrase is a reference to the fact that Divine and Naezy have always stated that their hip hop breaks away from the stereotypes of cars, girls and alcohol, as depicted in most song videos. Their lyrics, called as bhasha (language) rap, talks of their gully, the people of their gully, their struggles, and social issues. Their wish is to spark a movement of 'real/ asli' hip hop and rap music in India.

Kalki Koechin

The trailer will be released on January 9, as announced in the video.

The film, co-produced by Zoya's banner Tiger Baby Productions and Farhan Akhtar and Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment, is all set to hit the big screens on Valentine's Day, that is, February 14.

This is Ranveer's second collaboration with Zoya. The first movie they had worked on together was 'Dil Dhadkne Do'.

Gully Boy also features Akanksha Puri, Vijay Varma and Ali Asghar in important roles.

Apart from this, Ranveer and Alia will also be seen in Karan Johar's upcoming directorial 'Takht'. The period drama also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar.

Alia also has other films in her kitty including 'Brahmastra' opposite rumoured beau Ranbir Kapoor and the multi-starrer 'Kalank'.

WATCH RANVEER RAPPING

Actors and fans have been heaping praise since the teaser released. CHECK OUT THE REACTIONS:

Ranveer's wife Deepika Padukone sure is impressed and has left one of her cute comments on his Instagram post:

Ranveer's friend and actor Arjun Kapoor tweeted: 

Abhishek Bachchan congratulated director Zoya: 

Karan Johar loves it too:

A user tweeted, "My Ears are still grooving @RanveerOfficial rocks #GULLYBOY."

Another user hailed the teaser and wrote, " #GullyBoy is going to change the whole scene of Hip-Hop in India. And you @RanveerOfficial, I don't know what to say about you Mann! There's nothing you can't do. @aliaa08 You the queen of Bollywood, you're gonna rule 2019. Can't wait to see you both together."

Another fan tweeted saying, "@RanveerOfficial Are you even real??Like I'm speechless,how can you be so freaking talented like that,you're always setting the bar higher with your performances #GullyBoyTeaser."

(With inputs by agencies)

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gully Boy rapper Divine Alia Bhatt Ranveer Singh Gully Boy trailer announcement Kalki Koechlin Asli Hip Hop Naezy Apna Time Aayega Gully Boy film Mere Gully Mein

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Internet 2018: News and privacy without 'Aadhaar'
Agra farmer sends his earning as money order to PM Narendra Modi after his grievances go unheard
Gallery
Violence was reported from different parts of Kerala on Thursday during the state-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS), which had the backing of the BJP and RSS, said it called the protest to
Kerala sees violence and resistance during BJP-backed hartal over Sabarimala women's entry
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp