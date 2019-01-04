Home Entertainment Hindi

When Manisha Koirala almost got rejected for '1942: A Love Story'!

Director Vidhu Vinod Chopra dismissed Manisha Koirala as a "terrible actress" but she was in no mood to give up.

Published: 04th January 2019 10:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2019 10:18 AM   |  A+A-

Anil Kapoor and Manisha Koirala in '1942: A Love Story' (Photo | IMDB)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: After watching her enact a scene during the screen test for "1942: A Love Story", director Vidhu Vinod Chopra dismissed Manisha Koirala as a "terrible actress" but in no mood to give up, she requested him for a second chance the next day and the rest is history.

A gritty Manisha came the next day and after her performance, Chopra remained silent for long, as if in a daze.

And then he said the words that were music to Manisha's ears: "If this is the heart and soul that you promise to put into each scene of my movie, I will sign you up instead of Madhuri Dixit. Manisha, yesterday, you were at zero. You are at a hundred today."

Manisha recalls this episode in her memoir "Healed: How Cancer Gave Me a New Life".

"I remember my screen test for '1942: A Love Story'. Veteran filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra had called me to do a scene. But to my disappointment, at the end of it he remarked: 'Manisha, you were shit. You're a terrible actress.'

"This was not acceptable to me. The warrior woman inside me had been challenged. I requested him to give me twenty-four hours to come back for a second chance. Back home, I practised my lines passionately, over and over again, until my mother became distressed at my state," she writes.

"What are you doing to yourself? It's okay if you don't get this movie. Don't kill yourself over it," her mother told her.

The next day, Manisha says, she poured her soul into her performance and subsequently got signed for the movie.

Manisha, who won a tough battle against ovarian cancer, talks in her book her treatment in the US, the care provided by the oncologists there and how she rebuilt her life once she returned home.

Born into the prominent Koirala family in Nepal, Manisha made her Bollywood debut with "Saudagar" in 1991 and went on to act in films like "1942: A Love Story", "Akele Hum Akele Tum", "Bombay", "Khamoshi: The Musical", "Dil Se", "Mann", "Lajja" and "Company".

She took a break from acting in 2012 and returned five years later with the coming-of-age drama "Dear Maya", Netflix's "Lust Stories" and biographical drama "Sanju".

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Manisha Koirala 1942: A Love Story Vidhu Vinod Chopra Madhuri Dixit Anil Kapoor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Internet 2018: News and privacy without 'Aadhaar'
Agra farmer sends his earning as money order to PM Narendra Modi after his grievances go unheard
Gallery
Violence was reported from different parts of Kerala on Thursday during the state-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS), which had the backing of the BJP and RSS, said it called the protest to
Kerala sees violence and resistance during BJP-backed hartal over Sabarimala women's entry
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp