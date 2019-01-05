Happy Birthday Deepika Padukone, 'Mastani' turns 33 and launches her own website

By Online Desk

MUMBAI: After an eventful 2018 with the release of "Padmaavat" and her big fat wedding with Ranveer Singh, actress Deepika Padukone, who turned 33 on Saturday, launched her own website that crashed soon after.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. (Photo |Instagram)

"Something super exciting coming up with soon. Can't wait to share this with you all," Deepika had earlier posted as an Instagram Story along with timer to build up to the launch.

Last year had seen Deepika announce that she would turn producer with "Chhapaak", which will feature her as an acid attack survivor.

The picture that Deepika shared on Instagram with caption: "Here’s presenting my website- www.deepikapadukone.com (link in bio) Love, Deepika

Celebrities and production houses wished Deepika on her special day.

Yash Raj films said,''An epitome of grace & style. Wishing the stunning actress @deepikapadukone a very Happy Birthday! Watch her in #BachnaAeHaseeno

Shahrukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment tweeted: ''Just a glance at her dimpled smile makes us smile instantly! We hope that you continue to spread the joy and keep entertaining us just the same! A very Happy Birthday @deepikapadukone #HappyBirthdayDeepikaPadukone'

Just a glance at her dimpled smile makes us smile instantly! We hope that you continue to spread the joy and keep entertaining us just the same!

A very Happy Birthday @deepikapadukone#HappyBirthdayDeepikaPadukone pic.twitter.com/o8nMFbMOe3 — Red Chillies Entertainment (@RedChilliesEnt) 4 January 2019

Deepika is the only actress to have a Rs 300-crore club film and seven back-to-back Rs 100-crore films to her name.

Not only is she one of the most bankable stars in Bollywood, she is also known for making a social impact.

The actor enjoys a huge fan following, a testimony of which can be seen on her social-media platforms where she boasts a follower base of more than 75 million. She is in fact the most followed Asian woman on Twitter.

The Bengaluru girl, daughter of badminton great Prakash Padukone, was famously the first actress to publicly talk about mental illness and her fight with depression.

She recently became the first Indian actress to rank among Forbes' top five highest-paid celebrities in the country.

Over the years, Deepika has not only set a precedent with her work in the entertainment industry but has also become the face of the industry globally.

(With inputs from IANS.)