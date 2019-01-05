Home Entertainment Hindi

Vivek Oberoi to play PM Narendra Modi in upcoming biopic

Earlier, veteran actor Paresh Rawal was slated to portray Narendra Modi but he quit the project due to some unexplained reason.

Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi will be portraying Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his upcoming biopic, the makers announced on Friday. Titled PM Narendra Modi, the film will be directed by Omung Kumar and produced by Sandip Singh. The first-look poster of the film will be released on January 7; shooting is expected to begin later this month.

Earlier, veteran actor Paresh Rawal was slated to portray Narendra Modi but he quit the project due to some unexplained reason. Vivek Oberoi’s last Bollywood appearance was in the 2017 comedy film, Bank Chor. He played the antagonist in the Ajith-starrer Tamil film, Vivegam, also the same year. 

Omung Kumar made his directorial debut with the sports biopic, Mary Kom, starring Priyanka Chopra. His second film, Sarabjit, was also a biopic. In 2017, Omung directed the revenge drama Bhoomi starring Sanjay Dutt and Aditi Rao Hydari. The film was touted as Sanjay Dutt’s comeback film after finishing his jail term. 

