New Doordarshan comedy series to focus on cleanliness, hygiene issues

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A new comedy series on Doordarshan will feature veteran actors like Aruna Irani, Anita Raj and Raghubir Yadav and revolve around a village and its cleanliness and hygiene issues.

Doordarshan has launched a series of teaser trailers featuring Irani, Raj, Yadav and Upasana Singh.

These actors have been asking the viewers to guess the female lead of the series to be telecast on DD National Channel from January 12.

The promos are indicative of a series that revolves around the village Albelaganj and its cleanliness and hygiene issues, sources said.

Irani will be seen portraying the role of Dadi, Raj as the Maharani and Yadav as Vijay Jasoos, they said, adding the title of the show is under wraps.

The protagonist of this series in the teaser promos is rumoured to be Rashmi Desai of 'Uttaran' fame.

According to the sources, the rest of the star cast includes Rakesh Bedi, Gopi Bhalla, Shashi Kiran and Birbal Khosla.