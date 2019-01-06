Home Entertainment Hindi

New Doordarshan comedy series to focus on cleanliness, hygiene issues

The promos are indicative of a series that revolves around the village Albelaganj and its cleanliness and hygiene issues, sources said.

Published: 06th January 2019 03:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2019 03:53 PM   |  A+A-

Doordarshan

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A new comedy series on Doordarshan will feature veteran actors like Aruna Irani, Anita Raj and Raghubir Yadav and revolve around a village and its cleanliness and hygiene issues.

Doordarshan has launched a series of teaser trailers featuring Irani, Raj, Yadav and Upasana Singh.

These actors have been asking the viewers to guess the female lead of the series to be telecast on DD National Channel from January 12.

ALSO READ | Three Doordarshan employees allege sexual harassment by superiors

The promos are indicative of a series that revolves around the village Albelaganj and its cleanliness and hygiene issues, sources said.

Irani will be seen portraying the role of Dadi, Raj as the Maharani and Yadav as Vijay Jasoos, they said, adding the title of the show is under wraps.

The protagonist of this series in the teaser promos is rumoured to be Rashmi Desai of 'Uttaran' fame.

According to the sources, the rest of the star cast includes Rakesh Bedi, Gopi Bhalla, Shashi Kiran and Birbal Khosla.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Doordarshan Doordarshan comedy series Comedy series Cleanliness Hygiene issues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone (File | PTI)
Happy Birthday Deepika Padukone: 5 things you didn't know about the beauty queen
Japanese tycoon splurges USD 3 million on tuna! Have a look... No views  
Gallery
Violence was reported from different parts of Kerala on Thursday during the state-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS), which had the backing of the BJP and RSS, said it called the protest to
Kerala sees violence and resistance during BJP-backed hartal over Sabarimala women's entry
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp