Kiara Advani wins 'Best Find of Year Award', promises to work harder

By IANS

HYDERABAD: Actress Kiara Advani, who made her debut in Telugu cinema with 'Bharat Ane Nenu' last year, bagged Best Find of Year at Zee Cine Awards Telugu for her performance. Overwhelmed by the "motivating" start to 2019, she says she is focussed on working harder to entertain fans.

The awards ceremony was held here on Sunday, and just a day later, Kiara posted a heartfelt note on social media.

She wrote: "Thank you Zee Cine Awards Telugu for honouring me with Best Find of Year. A big thank you to all the south fans who voted for me. I am dedicating this one to you. No amount of words will be enough to you how grateful I am for all the love you will have showered me with, for your support and instant acceptance. You all make me want to work harder and be the best version of myself."

She said 'Bharat Ane Nenu', which also featured south superstar Mahesh Babu, will always be her "memorable film".

The 26-year-old actress also thanked the filmmakers for believing in her.

"Thanks Mahesh sir and Namrata for bringing me into this industry, my director Koratala Siva Garu for believing in me to play Vasumathi... This is honestly the most motivating start to 2019 and I promise to entertain you the best of my capabilities," she added.

Not only in the southern film industry but Kiara also surprised netizens in 2018 with a commendable performance in Netflix's anthology 'Lust Stories'.

She is currently busy shooting for her upcoming film 'Good News'.