Ali Fazal’s Hollywood biopic shooting begins in summer

After making his mark in international projects like Furious 7 (2015) and Victoria and Abdul (2017), actor Ali Fazal will be seen in an upcoming Hollywood biopic centred around the Iraq war. 

Ali Fazal

Actor Ali Fazal (File | AP)

By BNS

 

The project will take off in 2019 and will have the story set against the backdrop of the Iraqi war.

This makes Ali the first Indian actor to star in a biopic in the west. The film is set to go on floors in summer this year and will take over a few months of shooting in parts to complete the project. Currently, the other cast of the film is being locked,” the actor’s spokesperson said, while refusing to divulge information about Ali’s character. 

