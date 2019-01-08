Home Entertainment Hindi

The Accidental Prime Minister: Bihar court orders lodging of FIR against actor Anupam Kher, 16 others

The movie's producer, director and other key persons associated with the project were also named in the complaint.

Published: 08th January 2019 04:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2019 09:25 PM   |  A+A-

Anupam Kher

Anupam Kher in 'The Accidental Prime Minister'. (Photo | Instagram)

By Anand ST Das
Express News Service

PATNA: A day before Delhi High Court hears a plea seeking a stay on the trailer of the upcoming Bollywood movie ‘The Accidental Prime Minister’, a local court in Bihar on Tuesday ordered lodging of an FIR against actors Anupam Kher, Akshaye Khanna and 15 others associated with the movie.

Hearing a complaint alleging that the movie presents former prime minister Manmohan Singh and several other public figures in a “bad light,” the sub-divisional judicial magistrate’s court in Muzaffarpur directed the Kanti police station to lodge an FIR.

ALSO READ | Plea against banning trailer of 'The Accidental Prime Minister' rejected

Muzaffarpur-based lawyer Sudhir Kumar Ojha had moved the chief judicial magistrate’s (CJM) court with a complaint against the movie on January 2. The complaint was lodged under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 295, 153, 153A, 293, 504 and 120B, which deal with offences including promoting enmity between different groups, dissemination of obscene objects, insult with intent to provoke breach of peace and criminal conspiracy.

Actor Anupam Kher plays the role of Manmohan Singh while Akshaye Khanna is seen in the role of Singh’s media advisor Sanjaya Baru in the movie, which is based on a book by the same name authored by Baru and published in 2014. The movie is set for worldwide release on January 11.

ALSO READ | I’ve given an Oscar-worthy performance: Anupam Kher on 'The Accidental Prime Minister'

Apart from Kher and Khanna, others named in the complaint include actors playing the roles of UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi, former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, deputy PM Lal Krishna Advani and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav. the complaint also names the movie’s producer, director and other key people associated with the project.

A petition filed in Delhi High Court seeking a ban on the movie’s trailer is due for a hearing on Wednesday. The petitioner, Pooja Mahajan, claims that from the trailer it appears that the movie has been made “just to create a different impression in the minds of the people and to brainwash them”.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Accidental Prime Minister  FIR Bihar Court Anupam Kher Akshaye Khanna controversy Manmohan Singh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Trade Union strike affects services in Kerala
'Hansa' from Khichdi turns 52 today. Here are 5 performances of hers you can't miss!
Gallery
Munnar, considered the Kashmir of Kerala, is blanketed with thick frost and reported minus 3 degree Celsius this past week. (Photo | Albin Mathew/EPS)
Munnar shivers at -3 degree celsius, hills blanketed with thick frost
Trade unions across the nation are on a two-day nationwide strike commencing Tuesday to protest against the Narendra Modi-led government's anti-worker policies and unilateral labour reforms. IN PIC: CITU, AITUC workers stage protest during Bharath Bandh
United trade union's two-day strike begins across country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp