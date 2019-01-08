'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga' title track: Nostalgia trip leaves you smitten

By Online Desk

As the title track of Sonam Kapoor-starrer 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga' hit the internet, it is not just Rajkummar Rao who has his heart stolen.

The melodious rendition of the song that originally featured in Vidhu Vinod Chopra's '1942: A Love Story' is sure to take you on a nostalgia trip, with teasing snippets of Rajkummar Rao's unrequited love for Sonam Kapoor.

The team took to Twitter to share the link of the song. "A song that has always been close to my heart! It was special then and is special now," wrote Anil Kapoor.

Rajkummar Rao tweeted the song with the caption, "A song that’s straight from the heart."

"Rethink the way you look at love," tweeted Sonam, along with a poster of the film.

The romance between Anil Kapoor and Juhi Chawla completes the song's heart-warming visuals. Anil Kapoor had also starred in '1942: A Love Story.'

The track, written by Gurpreet Saini and sung by Darshan Raval and Rochak Kohli, also suggests Sonam Kapoor's interest in another woman, although a smitten Rajkummar Rao dominates most of the screen space.

Anil Kapoor plays the role of a father in search of a suitable groom for his daughter, and along comes Rajkummar Rao.

This is the first time Sonam Kapoor and Anil Kapoor will appear in a movie together, taking the father-daughter bond on screen.

The film is set to release on February 1.