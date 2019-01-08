Home Entertainment Hindi

Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan diagnosed with early stage cancer

Hrithik made the revelation on Instagram, adding his father is set to undergo surgery.

Published: 08th January 2019 10:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2019 10:48 AM   |  A+A-

Rakesh Roshan with his son Hrithik Roshan (Photo | Instagram)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Veteran filmmaker-actor Rakesh Roshan has been diagnosed with "early stage squamous cell carcinoma of the throat", his son, actor Hrithik Roshan said on Tuesday.

Hrithik made the revelation on Instagram, adding his father is set to undergo surgery.

"Asked my dad for a picture this morning. Knew he wouldnt miss gym on surgery day. He is probably the strongest man I know.

"Got diagnosed with early stage squamous cell carcinoma of the throat a few weeks ago, but he is in full spirits today as he proceeds to battle it. As a family we are fortunate and blessed to have a leader like him," the actor wrote.

Hrithik also shared a picture with his 69-year-old father standing side-by-side in a gym.

The father-son duo has worked together in Hrithik's launch vehicle "Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai", "Koi Mil Gaya", "Krrish" series and "Kaabil".

Roshan's daughter Sunanina was diagnosed with cervical cancer a few years ago but emerged a survivor.

Roshan started out as an actor with films such as "Kaamchor" and "Khoobsurat", among others but later went to shift gears into filmmaking and sporadic guest appearances.

Some of his notable directorial works include "Khudgarz", "Khoon Bhari Maang", "Karan Arjun" and "Koyla".

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hrithik Roshan Rakesh Roshan cancer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Trade Union strike affects services in Kerala
'Hansa' from Khichdi turns 52 today. Here are 5 performances of hers you can't miss!
Gallery
Munnar, considered the Kashmir of Kerala, is blanketed with thick frost and reported minus 3 degree Celsius this past week. (Photo | Albin Mathew/EPS)
Munnar shivers at -3 degree celsius, hills blanketed with thick frost
Trade unions across the nation are on a two-day nationwide strike commencing Tuesday to protest against the Narendra Modi-led government's anti-worker policies and unilateral labour reforms. IN PIC: CITU, AITUC workers stage protest during Bharath Bandh
United trade union's two-day strike begins across country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp