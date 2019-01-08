Last schedule of Salman Khan’s Bharat begins

By BNS

The final schedule of Salman Khan’s Bharat has begun and the director of the film Ali Abbas Zafar broke the news on Twitter. He tweeted, “Last shooting schedule of Bharat begins today... Ab Eid door Nahin (Eid is not far).” The crew recently wrapped the Delhi schedule of the film featuring Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan.

The film, which is an official adaptation of a 2014 South Korean film Ode To My Father, also stars Sunil Grover, Disha Patani, Tabu and Nora Fatehi The story of Bharat is said to span multiple decades and the film will feature Salman Khan in five different looks, from very young to middle-aged.

The makers have assured that the film will hit the screens on Eid 2019. Salman also has films like Dabangg 3 and Inshallah.