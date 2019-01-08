Home Entertainment Hindi

'Munna Bhai 3' script ready, to go on floors this year: Arshad Warsi 

Apart from this, Arshad says the fifth instalment of 'Golmaal 5' will also happen.

Published: 08th January 2019 06:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2019 06:14 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Arshad Warsi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Arshad Warsi says if everything falls into place, the third instalment of the 'Munna Bhai' franchise will go on floors by the end of the year.

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the series chronicles the story of an affable goon, played by Sanjay Dutt, and his loyal sidekick Circuit (Arshad), who, in the previous two films, took on the conditions of hospitals and the diminishing Gandhian values in the country.

ALSO READ | 'Never thought Nawazuddin Siddiqui would become huge actor'

When asked about the third instalment, Arshad told PTI, "I do know that the script is pretty much ready. I do know from Raju that the film will go on floors this year- either mid or the end of the year. The work on the script is going on. As of now, yes it's Sanju and me. These are the things I've been told."

'Munna Bhai MBBS' released in 2003, followed by its sequel 'Lage Raho Munna Bhai' three years later.

This time, however, there would be a gap of more than a decade and Arahad says it's slightly "scary" to pick up the character from where he left.

"I tend to do my film and forget about my character and I move on to the next one. I tend to forget, which is what happened with 'Munna Bhai.' When I came for the second part, I was doing the same role differently."

"I realised something isn't quite right. Then Raju and I saw a couple of scenes from the first one and remembered how I should be doing. This time too, I'm sure I'll do it."

Apart from this, Arshad says the fifth instalment of 'Golmaal 5' will also happen.

In Rohit Shetty's recently released 'Simmba', the 'Golmaal' gang had a cameo in a special song where they hinted about the upcoming film.

"That will happen too. All of us know, Rohit knows, that he owes it to the audience," he added. The actor is currently gearing up for the release of 'Fraud Saiyaan', directed by Sourabh Shrivastava.

The comedy film is presented by Prakash Jha and scheduled to be released on January 18.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Arshad Warsi Munna Bhai Munna Bhai 3 Release Rajkumar Hirani Sanjay Dutt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bengaluru Factory workers and members of Centre of Indian Trade Unions CITU raise slogans during a 48-hour-long nationwide general strike called by central trade unions in protest against the 'anti-people' policies of the Centre in Bengaluru Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Bus services halted in Bengaluru after stone pelters damage BMTC services
Petta vs Viswasam? Here is how Chennai is reacting to both releases on the same day..
Gallery
The much-awaited movie of Superstar Rajinikanth 'Petta' is all to release on Thursday. IN PIC: A still from the movie. (Photo: Twitter)
IN PICTURES: Rajini and Petta all set to begin victory march? 
Munnar, considered the Kashmir of Kerala, is blanketed with thick frost and reported minus 3 degree Celsius this past week. A thin blanket of frost was seen in many parts of the hill station particularly in the higher reaches of Meesapulimala, Kolukkumala
Munnar shivers at -3 degree celsius, hills blanketed with thick frost
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp