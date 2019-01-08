Home Entertainment Hindi

Proud to helm a biopic on Narendra Modi: Omung Kumar

The official poster of the film based on the life of Modi was launched on Monday by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Filmmaker Omung Kumar (File photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: National-Award winning filmmaker Omung Kumar says to direct a biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a huge responsibility and he is proud to helm it.

Kumar, who has previously directed movies like 'Mary Kom' and 'Sarbjit', took to Twitter and called Modi "one the most prolific leaders in the history of India."

ALSO READ | PM Modi biopic first-look poster out, Vivek Oberoi in 'role of a lifetime'

"To direct a biopic of a man Shri Narendra Modiji who is one the most prolific leaders in the history of India is a huge responsibility and I am proud to helm it. Vivek Oberoi to play the legend. Produced by Suresh Oberoi and Sandip Ssingh," the director tweeted on Monday.

Titled 'PM Narendra Modi', it stars actor Vivek Anand Oberoi. The tagline reads, "Deshbhakti ki meri shakti hai". The film's poster was launched in 27 languages.

