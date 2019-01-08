Shraddha Kapoor replaces Katrina Kaif in Remo D’Souza’s upcoming film

Home Entertainment Hindi

Shraddha Kapoor has replaced Katrina Kaif in Remo D’Souza’s upcoming dance film co-starring Varun Dhawan.

Published: 08th January 2019

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor has replaced Katrina Kaif in Remo D’Souza’s upcoming dance film co-starring Varun Dhawan. Last month, Katrina had dropped out of the yet-to-be-titled project due to date issues with Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat. Varun and Shraddha were last seen together in Remo’s 2015 dance movie, ABCD 2. 

The upcoming film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Lizelle D’Souza. Shraddha will be seen in the role of a professional dancer representing the Indian contingent alongside Varun Dhawan in the film, which features several dance-offs along the lines of Hollywood franchise Step Up. The film is set to go on floors in Punjab on January 22. Majority portions will be shot in UK. 

Confirming the development, Shraddha said, “I’m excited to reunite with Remo sir, Prabhudehva sir and Varun after ABCD 2. This was made possible by Bhushanji who brought us back and believed in this amazing story. It is going to be a lot of hard work for everyone involved but we are all pumped up.”
Producer Bhushan Kumar added their ambition is to make India’s biggest dance film in 3D. 

